Sun Palace Vacations Announces Fundraiser to Directly Benefit Employees and Vendors Affected by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Palace Vacation Homes has posted on their website a fundraiser to directly benefit their employees and vendors who are affected by the devastation Hurricane Ian left in its path through Fort Myers Beach, FL on September 28, 2022. Along with their office, a staggering number of homes and businesses sustained catastrophic damages or were obliterated altogether. A number of Sun Palace employees, like so many others, were left with no home or unsafe homes to return to.

Sun Palace friends and business partners have assisted in creating a fundraiser to directly benefit the company's employees and the company's vendors. A t-shirt has been designed for the fundraiser with the graphic "I Love Southwest Florida". They are available for sale using this link . ALL proceeds will go to Sun Palace Vacations' employees and vendors directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. A GoFundMe campaign also has been set up and contributions can be made here: https://gofund.me/3a12cf62

