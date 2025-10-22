Sun Pharma Announces Jeremy Allen as Vice President, Corporate Affairs for North America

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715, "Sun Pharma" and includes its subsidiaries and/or associated companies) announced the appointment of Jeremy Allen as Vice President, Corporate Affairs for North America. In this newly created position, Jeremy will lead Sun Pharma's Government Affairs, Public Policy, Advocacy and Communications across the U.S. and Canada.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to Sun Pharma," said Richard Ascroft, Sun Pharma CEO, North America. "With his expertise and strategic vision, Jeremy will serve an integral role in the continued growth of our business. As the VP of Corporate Affairs, Jeremy and his team will strengthen our engagement with stakeholders, shape policy environments, and ensure our voice reflects the values and priorities of the people who rely on our Innovative Medicines, Generics and Consumer Healthcare products."

In this role, Jeremy will lead Sun Pharma's external engagement, policy initiatives, patient advocacy, government relations, and corporate communications across the United States and Canada. A seasoned healthcare leader with more than 25 years of industry experience, Jeremy has an extensive background in developing and leading campaign-style policy initiatives. Jeremy joins Sun Pharma from Spark Therapeutics, where he led the U.S. government affairs and pricing & reimbursement functions.

"I'm honored to join Sun Pharma at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. As the company continues to expand its footprint across the U.S. and Canada, I look forward to helping shape and share the story of Sun Pharma's commitment to improving patient lives through accessible, high-quality medicines," said Jeremy Allen, VP Corporate Affairs, Sun Pharma North America. "As Sun Pharma launches new Innovative Medicines that address unmet patient needs and Generics that play a vital role in lowering costs for the healthcare system, this role will be pivotal in continuing the Company's efforts to build trust, deepen existing relationships and ensure we're meeting the needs of the patient communities we serve."

Prior to his time with Spark, Jeremy led the federal lobbying team at AHIP (formerly known as America's Health Insurance Plans) and held government affairs roles at Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson. Jeremy began his career in government, working both on Capitol Hill and at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (CIN - L24230GJ1993PLC019050):

Sun Pharma is the world's leading specialty generics company with a presence in Innovative Medicines, Generics and Consumer Healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the U.S. as well as Global Emerging Markets. Sun's high growth Innovative Medicines portfolio spans innovative products in dermatology, ophthalmology, and onco-dermatology and accounts for about 20% of company sales. The company's vertically integrated operations deliver high-quality medicines, trusted by physicians and consumers in over 100 countries. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across six continents. Sun Pharma is proud of its multi-cultural workforce drawn from over 50 nations. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn & X (Formerly Twitter).

Disclaimer:

Statements in this "Document" describing the Company's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, plans or predictions or industry conditions or events may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward looking statements to reflect developments or circumstances that arise or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated developments/circumstances after the date hereof.

Media Contact:

James Freeman – Head of Communications, North America

[email protected]

(978) 808-6956

