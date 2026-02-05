Sun Pharma Introduces SUNday, Highlighting the Everyday Realities of Skin Cancer Care

Debuting in the official Big Game program, SUNday reflects Sun Pharma's commitment to listening to the skin cancer community and advancing care through partnership

MUMBAI, India and PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715, "Sun Pharma" and includes its subsidiaries and/or associated companies) today announced "SUNday," a skin cancer awareness campaign rooted in the idea that "Every Day is SUNday." The phrase reflects the belief that support, education, and connection should be available whenever they're needed—not just at certain moments in time—and underscores Sun Pharma's commitment to working alongside the skin cancer community to better support patients.

At the Big Game on Sunday, February 8, SUNday will appear in the official game program, using a moment of broad public attention to reinforce that skin cancer awareness and care extend far beyond designated awareness months or singular moments in time.

Skin cancer remains one of the most common cancers in the United States, with more than 3.5 million cases of skin cancer diagnosed each year.i For people impacted by skin cancer, care extends beyond appointments, with ongoing needs that can arise at any point along the journey.

Sun Pharma is helping usher in a new day for people living with skin cancer by advancing care across a broad spectrum of disease and supporting patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals throughout the journey. Guided by the real needs of the skin cancer community, SUNday reflects an approach grounded in listening first, acting on what is learned, and doing what is right for patients. The effort is intended to support sustained awareness, encourage collaboration, and strengthen connections across the skin cancer community.

"What we consistently hear from patients and families is that skin cancer is part of their everyday reality. It doesn't end after an appointment or a diagnosis," said Frank Righetti, Vice President, Business Unit Head, Cutaneous Oncology, Sun Pharma. "That's why showing up for this community every day matters. SUNday reflects our commitment to helping people feel seen, supported, and connected throughout their care."

A centerpiece of the initiative is ItsSUNday.com, a resource designed to make information about skin cancer, prevention, and supportive care more accessible and easier to understand. The site will connect people to trusted advocacy organizations, like Skin Cancer Champions, The Skin Cancer Foundation, and AIM at Skin Cancer Foundation, and educational tools. Additional information and resources are available at ItsSUNday.com.

"Awareness, education, and partnership all play an important role in improving outcomes for those affected by skin cancer," said Emily S. Ruiz, MD, MPH, Co-Founder of Skin Cancer Champions. "Efforts like SUNday help keep attention on the ongoing needs of patients and caregivers, wherever they are in their journey."

SUNday reflects Sun Pharma's commitment to turning community insight into action through education, resources, and collaboration. Informed by ongoing input from patients, caregivers, clinicians, and advocacy partners, the initiative is designed to evolve over time and support continuity of care across the skin cancer journey.

About Sun Pharma in Cutaneous Oncology

For more than two decades, Sun Pharma has built on its established leadership in dermatology to advance care for people impacted by skin cancer. Working in collaboration with the broader skin cancer community, the company is focused on addressing needs across the disease continuum—from precancerous conditions to advanced skin cancers. With a dedicated cutaneous oncology team and a growing focus in specialty medicines, Sun Pharma applies scientific rigor, real-world insight, and partnership to support meaningful progress in care and improve continuity for patients, caregivers, and clinicians.

