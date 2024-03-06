Sun Pharma Launches WINLEVI® (clascoterone) Cream 1% Connected TV (CTV) Ad Campaign with Dr. Sandra Lee (a.k.a. "Dr. Pimple Popper")

The new campaign focuses on the role of sebum as a main cause of acne, which is the most prevalent skin condition in the U.S., affecting up to 50 million Americans and 80% of people at some point during their lives.1,2 Sebum is an oily wax that protects and moisturizes skin, but too much of it feeds bacteria inside the skin, causing inflammation and acne lesions. WINLEVI is the first and only FDA-approved topical acne treatment available in the U.S. that targets sebum production in the skin.

"Extensive market research shows that teenagers do not want to talk about their acne, so we sought to demystify sebum as an underlying cause of the condition and to encourage young people to have more dialogue about it," explained Andy Nelson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Medical Dermatology, Sun Pharma. "We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Dr. Sandra Lee, whose persona as 'Dr. Pimple Popper' fits well with our use of humorous and relatable content to connect with teens. Moreover, the extensive reach of CTV will help us educate and engage a broad audience about WINLEVI and the role of sebum in the acne cycle."

The first ad, now airing [as of March 1, 2024], is called "Family Dinner." It shows a family discussing acne around a dining table, with the word "sebum" bleeped and blurred every time the kids mention it. The parents misunderstand this unfamiliar word as inappropriate for family dinner conversation but quickly learn from Dr. Lee that it is a medical term that does not need to be censored. Two additional spots, "Getting Ready" and "Game Night," will start to run in the coming weeks.

Dr. Lee partnered with Sun Pharma throughout 2023 on the AH-ha!™ It's Acne Hormones awareness campaign, and appeared in several digital ads for WINLEVI over the past two years.

"I'm excited to continue to work with Sun Pharma on this new campaign, which allows me to use humor to teach parents, teens, and young adults how WINLEVI targets sebum production to control acne breakouts," said Dr. Lee. "Acne, as with any medical condition, requires individualized diagnosis and treatment, so it's very important that anyone who seeks treatment is evaluated by a dermatology professional."

Complete prescribing information is available at www.winlevi.com.

INDICATION

WINLEVI® (clascoterone) cream 1% is an androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS:

None.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Local Irritation: Pruritus, burning, skin redness or peeling may be experienced with WINLEVI cream. If these effects occur, discontinue or reduce the frequency of application of WINLEVI cream.

Hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis suppression may occur during or after treatment with WILEVI In the PK trial, HPA axis suppression was observed in 1/20 (5%) of adult subjects and 2/22 (9%) of adolescent subjects at Day 14. All subjects returned to normal HPA axis function at follow-up 4 weeks after stopping treatment. Conditions which augment systemic absorption include use over large surface areas, prolonged use, and the use of occlusive dressings. Attempt to withdraw use if HPA axis suppression develops.

Pediatric patients may be more susceptible to systemic toxicity.

Hyperkalemia: Elevated potassium levels were observed in some subjects during the clinical trials. Shifts from normal to elevated potassium levels were observed in 5% of WINLEVI-treated subjects and 4% of vehicle-treated subjects.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions occurring in 7 to 12% of patients are erythema/reddening, pruritus and scaling/dryness. Additionally, edema, stinging, and burning occurred in >3% of patients and were reported in a similar percentage of subjects treated with vehicle.

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., USA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. (USA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (SPIL). SPIL is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company. A vertically integrated business and a skilled team enables it to deliver high-quality products, trusted by customers and patients in over 100 countries across the world, at affordable prices. Its global presence is supported by manufacturing facilities spread across 6 continents and approved by multiple regulatory agencies, coupled with a multi-cultural workforce comprising over 50 nationalities. SPIL fosters excellence through innovation supported by strong R&D capabilities across multiple R&D centers, with investments of approximately 6% of annual revenues in R&D. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com/usa & follow us on Twitter @SunPharma_US\

References

1 Skin conditions by the numbers. American Academy of Dermatology Association, 2021. Available at Skin conditions by the numbers (aad.org) . Accessed January 11, 2023.

2 Collier CN, Harper JC, Cafardi JA, et al. The prevalence of acne in adults 20 years and older. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2008;58(1):56-59.

WINLEVI is a registered trademark of Cassiopea S.p.A. used under exclusive license.

AH-ha! is a trademark of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

