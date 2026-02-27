Sun Pharma Showcases Data Across its Dermatology & Immunology Portfolio at 2026 Winter Clinical Miami

New presentations for tildrakizumab-asmn explore real-world use in U.S. patients using Medicare

New data specific to patients with skin of color expands evidence supporting strong efficacy and safety for clascosterone cream 1%

Robust set of 19 presentations across dermatology and immunology portfolio, including additional data for deuruxolitinib, highlight commitment to improved patient outcomes and scientific excellence



MUMBAI, India and PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715 (together with its subsidiaries and/or affiliated companies, "Sun Pharma") today announced the company will share 19 abstracts, including new clinical data, across its dermatology and immunology portfolio, at 2026 Winter Clinical Miami on February 27-March 1, 2026 in Aventura, Florida. The data presentations will include study results for several medications, including ILUMYA® (tildrakizumab-asmn), WINLEVI® (clascosterone cream 1%) and LEQSELVI™ (deuruxolitinib).

"The data we are sharing at Winter Clinical Miami reflect our patient-first focus on generating robust clinical and real‑world evidence for the treatment of alopecia areata, plaque psoriasis, and acne," said Ahmad Naim, MD, Senior Vice President and North American Chief Medical Officer, Sun Pharma. "Continued scientific evidence is essential to better inform clinical decision-making for dermatology clinicians."

ILUMYA data to be presented at the conference include new real-world analyses examining biologic use and continuity of care in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, including older and clinically complex patient populations. Additional presentations evaluate real-world effectiveness and patient-reported outcomes across prior biologic experience and U.S. geographic regions, providing practical insight into treatment performance in routine dermatology practice.

New, open-label, 52-week data from a pilot study evaluating WINLEVI in patients with skin of color demonstrated sustained improvement in acne severity with a consistent safety and tolerability profile, reinforcing WINLEVI as an appropriate option across the diversity of patients age 12 and older with acne vulgaris. In addition, pilot combination studies show that incorporating WINLEVI into multimodal acne treatment regimens provides benefit, further supporting its usage as a part of a regimen with other acne therapies.

Notably, 10 abstracts include data showing that LEQSELVI enables early and sustained scalp hair regrowth in severe alopecia areata, with consistent benefits across key subgroups, including those with varying disease durations and eyebrow, eyelash and nail involvement. Additional findings from the company's landmark alopecia areata survey illuminate discrepancies between patient and clinical perspectives, particularly as it relates to clinical priorities, treatment awareness, and goal prioritization.

The company will provide updates on the full set of data listed below onsite at 2026 Winter Clinical Miami.

Abstract Titles INVESTIGATOR(S) ILUMYA (TILDRAKIZUMAB): PLAQUE PSORIASIS Real world use of Tildrakizumab and Other Treatment Classes in Complex, Medicare Patients with Plaque Psoriasis Armstrong A, Behl A, et al Real World Continuity of Care for Medicare Patients with Plaque Psoriasis treated with Tildrakizumab and Other Treatment Classes Armstrong A, Behl A, et al Real World Tildrakizumab Effectiveness in the US by Biologic Experience and Geographic Region in the PPD CorEvitas Psoriasis Registry Lockshin B, Beeghly A, et al Real World Tildrakizumab Persistence in the US by Biologic Experience and Insurance Coverage in the PPD CorEvitas Psoriasis Registry Lockshin B, Beeghly A, et al Regional Differences in Patient Characteristics Among US Biologic Initiators from the PPD CorEvitas Psoriasis Registry Prajapati V, Blachley T, et al LEQSELVI (DEURUXOLITINIB): ALOPECIA AREATA Deuruxolitinib improves scalp hair regrowth over time in patients with severe alopecia areata: Pooled analysis of the THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 Phase 3 trials Mesinkovska NA, Mostaghimi A, et al Efficacy of deuruxolitinib across subgroups of patients with severe alopecia areata by demographic and baseline characteristics: Pooled analysis of the THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 Phase 3 trials Senna MM, King B, et al Early improvement in scalp hair regrowth with deuruxolitinib in patients with severe alopecia areata: Pooled analysis of the THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 Phase 3 trials Mostaghimi A, Senna MM, et al Efficacy of deuruxolitinib in patients with severe alopecia areata by baseline alopecia areata episode duration: Pooled analysis of the THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 Phase 3 trials King B, Mostaghimi A, et al Efficacy of deuruxolitinib in patients with severe alopecia areata by baseline eyebrow involvement: Pooled post hoc analysis of the THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 Phase 3 trials Mostaghimi A, Senna MM, et al Efficacy of deuruxolitinib in patients with severe alopecia areata by baseline eyelash involvement: Pooled post hoc analysis of the THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 Phase 3 trials Senna MM, Mesinkovska NA, et al Efficacy of deuruxolitinib in patients with severe alopecia areata by baseline nail involvement: Pooled post hoc analysis of the THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 Phase 3 trials Mesinkovska NA, King B, et al Landmark survey of clinician perspectives, preferences, and challenges in the care of alopecia areata Mesinkovska NA, Mostaghimi A, et al Landmark survey of patient and clinician perspectives on the impact and treatment priorities in alopecia areata Mesinkovska NA, Mostaghimi A, et al Maintenance of hair regrowth following dose reduction or discontinuation of deuruxolitinib in patients with severe alopecia areata: A Phase 2 randomized study Mesinkovska NA, Mirmirani P, et al WINLEVI (CLASCOTERONE CREAM 1%): ACNE Efficacy and safety of clascoterone cream 1% in patients with acne and skin of color: 52-week extended follow-up analysis Kircik L, Kircik A, et al Efficacy and safety of combination treatment with clascoterone cream 1% and clindamycin 1.2%/benzoyl peroxide 5% gel for 16 weeks in patients with acne Kircik L, Squittieri N, et al Efficacy and safety of combination treatment with clascoterone cream 1% and adapalene gel 0.3% for 16 weeks in patients with acne Kircik L, Squittieri N, et al Reduction in facial sebum production following treatment with clascoterone cream 1% for 52 weeks in patients with acne vulgaris Draelos ZD, Weiner S, et al

About ILUMYA®

ILUMYA (tildrakizumab-asmn) is a humanized lgG1/k monoclonal antibody designed to selectively bind to the p19 subunit of interleukin-23 (IL-23) and inhibit its interaction with the IL-23 receptor, leading to inhibition of the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines. ILUMYA is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, in the United States. ILUMYA has also been approved for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in Australia and Japan, and under the brand name ILUMETRI® in Europe, where it is marketed by Almirall.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

ILUMYA (tildrakizumab-asmn) is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

ILUMYA is contraindicated in patients with a previous serious hypersensitivity reaction to tildrakizumab or to any of the excipients.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity

Cases of angioedema and urticaria occurred in ILUMYA-treated subjects in clinical trials. If a serious allergic reaction occurs, discontinue ILUMYA immediately and initiate appropriate therapy.

Infections

ILUMYA may increase the risk of infection. Treatment with ILUMYA should not be initiated in patients with a clinically important active infection until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Consider the risks and benefits of treatment prior to prescribing ILUMYA in patients with a chronic infection or a history of recurrent infection. Instruct patients receiving ILUMYA to seek medical help if signs or symptoms of clinically important chronic or acute infection occur. If a patient develops a clinically important or serious infection, or is not responding to standard therapy, closely monitor and consider discontinuation of ILUMYA until the infection resolves.

Pretreatment Evaluation for Tuberculosis

Evaluate patients for tuberculosis (TB) infection prior to initiating treatment with ILUMYA. Do not administer ILUMYA to patients with active TB infection. Initiate treatment of latent TB before administering ILUMYA. Consider anti-TB therapy prior to initiation of ILUMYA in patients with a past history of latent or active TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed. Patients receiving ILUMYA should be monitored closely for signs and symptoms of active TB during and after treatment.

Immunizations

Prior to initiating therapy with ILUMYA, consider completion of all age-appropriate immunizations according to current immunization guidelines. Patients treated with ILUMYA should not receive live vaccines.

Adverse Reactions

The most common (≥1%) adverse reactions associated with ILUMYA treatment that were more frequent than in the placebo group are upper respiratory infections, injection-site reactions, and diarrhea.

Please see Full Prescribing Information.

About LEQSELVI™ and alopecia areata

LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets is an oral selective inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2 approved for the treatment of adults with severe alopecia areata. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, resulting in partial or complete loss of hair on the scalp and body. Alopecia areata may affect up to 2.5% of the United States and global population during their lifetime.2,4 The scalp is the most commonly affected area, but any hair-bearing site can be affected alone or together with the scalp. Onset of the disease can occur throughout life and affects both women and men. Alopecia areata can be associated with serious psychological consequences, including anxiety and depression. There are currently limited approved treatment options available for alopecia areata.

LEQSELVI Important Safety Information

Please click here for full Prescribing Information Including BOXED WARNING and Medication Guide.

Indications and Usage

LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) is a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adults with severe alopecia areata.

Limitations of Use

LEQSELVI is not recommended for use in combination with other JAK inhibitors, biologic immunomodulators, cyclosporine or other potent immunosuppressants.

Contraindications

LEQSELVI is contraindicated in patients who are CYP2C9 poor metabolizers or who are using moderate or strong CYP2C9 inhibitors.

Warnings

Serious Infections

Increased risk of serious bacterial, fungal, viral and opportunistic infections including tuberculosis (TB) that may lead to hospitalization or death. Interrupt treatment with LEQSELVI if a serious infection occurs until the infection is controlled. Test for latent TB before and during therapy; treat latent TB prior to use. Monitor all patients for active TB during treatment, even patients with initial negative, latent TB test.

Mortality

Higher rate of all-cause mortality, including sudden cardiovascular death with another Janus kinase inhibitor (JAK) vs. TNF blockers in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients. LEQSELVI is not approved for use in RA patients.

Malignancy

Malignancies have occurred in patients treated with LEQSELVI. Higher rate of lymphomas and lung cancers with another JAK inhibitor vs. TNF blockers in RA patients.

Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events

Higher rate of MACE (defined as cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, and stroke) with another Janus kinase inhibitor (JAK) vs. TNF blockers in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients.

Thrombosis

Thrombosis, including PE, DVT & CVT, has occurred in patients treated with LEQSELVI. Increased incidence of pulmonary embolism, venous and arterial thrombosis with another JAK inhibitor vs. TNF blockers.

Increased risk of serious adverse reactions in CYP2C9 poor metabolizers or with concomitant use of moderate or strong CYP2C9 inhibitors

Do not treat patients who are CYP2C9 poor metabolizers or patients taking a moderate or strong CYP2C9 inhibitor with LEQSELVI.

Gastrointestinal Perforations

GI perforations have occurred in patients treated with LEQSELVI. Monitor patients who may be at increased risk for gastrointestinal perforation. Evaluate promptly patients presenting with new onset abdominal symptoms.

Lipid elevations, anemia, neutropenia, and lymphopenia

Monitor for changes in lipids, hemoglobin, neutrophils, and lymphocytes.

Immunizations

Avoid use of live vaccines during or immediately prior to LEQSELVI treatment. Prior to initiating LEQSELVI, it is recommended that patients be brought up to date with all immunizations.

Dosage

The recommended dosage of LEQSELVI for the treatment of severe alopecia areata is 8 mg orally twice daily, with or without food.

Before treatment with LEQSELVI, perform the following evaluations:

CYP2C9 genotype & use of moderate or strong CYP2C9 inhibitors;

Active and latent tuberculosis evaluation;

Viral hepatitis screening;

Complete blood count (LEQSELVI treatment is not recommended in patients with an absolute lymphocyte count (ALC) <500 cells/mm3 absolute neutrophil count (ANC) <1,000 cells/mm3, or hemoglobin level <8 g/dl).

Adverse Reactions

Most common adverse reactions (≥1%) are headache, acne, nasopharyngitis, blood creatine phosphokinase increased, hyperlipidemia, fatigue, weight increased, lymphopenia, thrombocytosis, anemia, skin and soft tissue infections, neutropenia, and herpes.

Use in Specific Populations

Based on animal studies, LEQSELVI may cause fetal harm during pregnancy. Pregnant women should be advised of a risk to the fetus. Consider pregnancy planning and prevention for women of reproductive potential. LEQSELVI should not be used by women who are breastfeeding until one day after the last dose.

LEQSELVI should not be used by patients with severe renal impairment or severe hepatic impairment.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. at 1- 800-818-4555 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About WINLEVI®

INDICATION

WINLEVI (clascoterone) cream 1% is an androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS:

None.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Local Irritation: Pruritus, burning, skin redness or peeling may be experienced with WINLEVI cream. If these effects occur, discontinue or reduce the frequency of application of WINLEVI cream.

Hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis suppression may occur during or after treatment with WINLEVI. In the pharmacokinetics (PK) trial, HPA axis suppression was observed in 1/20 (5%) of adult subjects and 2/22 (9%) of adolescent subjects at Day 14. All subjects returned to normal HPA axis function at follow-up 4 weeks after stopping treatment. Conditions which augment systemic absorption include use over large surface areas, prolonged use, and the use of occlusive dressings. Attempt to withdraw use if HPA axis suppression develops.

Pediatric patients may be more susceptible to systemic toxicity.

Hyperkalemia: Elevated potassium levels were observed in some subjects during the clinical trials. Shifts from normal to elevated potassium levels were observed in 5% of WINLEVI-treated subjects and 4% of vehicle-treated subjects.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions occurring in 7 to 12% of patients are erythema/reddening, pruritus and scaling/dryness. Additionally, edema, stinging, and burning occurred in >3% of patients and were reported in a similar percentage of subjects treated with vehicle.

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. (CIN - L24230GJ1993PLC019050)

Sun Pharma is the world's leading specialty generics company with a presence in specialty, generics and consumer healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the U.S. as well as global emerging markets. Sun Pharma's high-growth global specialty portfolio spans innovative products in dermatology, ophthalmology, and oncodermatology and accounts for over 18% of company sales. The company's vertically integrated operations deliver high-quality medicines, trusted by physicians and consumers in over 100 countries. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across six continents. Sun Pharma is proud of its multicultural workforce drawn from over 50 nations. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn & X.

Contacts: Sun Pharma

Investors: Dr. Abhishek Sharma Tel + 91 22 4324 4324, Ext 2929 Tel Direct + 91 22 43242929 Mobile + 91 98196 86016 E-mail [email protected] Media: Gaurav Chugh Tel +91 22 4324 4324, Ext 5373 Tel Direct +91 22 4324 5373 Mobile +91 98104 71414 E-mail [email protected] U.S. Media: Jeremy Allen Mobile: +1 640 230 1397 E-mail: [email protected]



