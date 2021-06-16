Sun Pop Life Announces Sun-Protective Children's Swimwear Collection Is Now Available

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Pop Life has recently released its kids' swimwear collection of boys' swim shorts and girls' swimsuits in new fabrics with UPF 50+ that combine luxury, comfortability, and functionality just in time for Summer.

Sun Pop Life® Swimsuits for Girls.

Sun Pop Life

Second-skin luxe-shaping fabric flatters every body type

Inspired by the design and quality of luxury brands such as ERES

Modest coverage, maximum chicness

Comes in 5 classically timeless colors

Aqua



Light Green



Orange



Royal Blue



True Navy

Crafted in antimicrobial UPF 50+ fabric for skin protection and sunburn prevention

Sun Pop Life® Swim Shorts for Boys.

Stylish branded waistband drawstring

Repels water on contact; retains less moisture, and dries faster

Breathable mesh underwear layer

Modest and multifunctional appeal

Comes in 6 designs to suit all personalities

Jungle



Fruits



Classic Red



Moon Dots



Surf & Skates



Bale of Turtles

Made of self-drying UPF 50+ fabric for maximum comfort and sun-blocking ability

Carefully designed and researched, the release of Sun Pop Life's kids' swimwear collection is expected to simultaneously change the way that we view sunblock, skin protection, and seasonal outdoor fashion. It is now available for 24/7 online order at www.SunPopLife.com .

A Few Words from the Founders

About Sun Pop Life

Sun Pop Life is a lifestyle brand carrying high-end, chemical-free, sustainable sun protection garments and outdoor apparel that parents love – and that kids love to wear.

Our sun-protective clothing is made with care using UPF 50+, eco-friendly, multi-functional fabric that is made to go beyond the borders of outdoor fun – wear it in water, wear it under the sun, or wear it around the house. Surf, turf, and beyond with our hybrid styles, designed to be dynamic enough to do it all, on land or at sea, and always to give the wearer the peace of mind to enjoy it too.

Rash guard tops and sets, leggings, swimwear, and more – no matter what speaks to your preferred kind of summertime family adventure, Sun Pop Life's sun-protective clothing will help keep up with your kids' active lifestyles.

Thank you for your continued support!

--- The Sun Pop Life Team (Greg, Halston and Gisela)

Contact Information:

Gisela Hinsdale

Founder & Creative Director

[email protected]

305 809-6735

@SunPopLife

