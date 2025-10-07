Colorado's eBike Superstore Hosts High-Energy Community Event with Food, Music, Competitions, and One-Night-Only Deals

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Powersports, Colorado's Largest Powersports Dealer and the state's top destination for high-performance eBikes, is announcing EBIKE TAKEOVER, a one-night event packed with free eats & drinks, energy, competition, and exclusive savings. The event takes place Friday, October 10 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 8876 Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80229.

Sun Powersports Announces “EBIKE TAKEOVER” Event – October 10

With the eBike scene exploding across Colorado, Sun Powersports is throwing down with a community-driven event that celebrates the culture and momentum behind electric riding. Guests can expect live music from a local DJ, free food and drinks, competitions like slow races and slalom runs, and deep discounts on eBikes, parts, and accessories. A group ride will roll out at 7:00 PM to wrap the evening.

"The eBike world is blowing up, and we're right in the middle of it," said Mark Kite, Dealer Principal at Sun Powersports. "This event is about showing people what this movement looks like up close — fast growth, real riders, and serious machines. We've built something strong here, and we're just getting started."

Sun Powersports is fully stocked with top-tier eBike models from brands like ERide Pro and 79BIKE, all built, tuned, and ready for same-day pickup. As Colorado's eBike superstore, the shop offers the largest in-stock selection in the state, and it's all on the table during the Takeover.

EVENT DETAILS

EBIKE TAKEOVER

Date: Friday, October 10, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: 8876 Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80229

Rideout: 7:00 PM

Event Features:

Live DJ

Free food and drinks

Stunt zone, slow races, and slalom course

Free helmet giveaway for slalom winner

Exclusive, one-night-only discounts on eBikes, accessories, and parts

In-stock models from ERide Pro and 79BIKE available for immediate pickup

ABOUT SUN POWERSPORTS

Located in Thornton, CO, Sun Powersports is Colorado's largest powersports dealer and eBike superstore. Known for its deep inventory, knowledgeable staff, and commitment to performance, Sun Powersports carries premier eBike brands and offers same-day availability on built and ready-to-ride models. From newcomers to hardcore riders, Sun Powersports is the go-to shop for anyone looking to plug into the electric movement.

Contact:

Sun Powersports

8877 Washington St, Thornton, CO 80229

Phone: (303) 287-7566

Website: www.sunpowersports.com

For press inquiries or event coverage, please contact Sun Powersports directly.

SOURCE Sun Powersports