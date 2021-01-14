Sun Prairie's Impressive Stadium Completed With Midwest Sport & Turf System's Turf

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sun Prairie School District had worked with Midwest Sport & Turf Systems before. When its baseball field needed improvements to its turf, originally installed by another company, MWSTS was called in to pinch hit. "They stepped up to the plate and helped us when we had issues with turf on our baseball field when others wouldn't help us with that," Athletic Director Eric Nee said.

As a result, when Sun Prairie constructed a new football stadium that can seat more than 4,000 people, has the biggest Dakrtonics scoreboard in the state and will serve two high schools and three different sports (football, soccer and lacrosse), MWSTS was chosen to do the turf. But the company didn't just lay turf and leave. "We weren't buying a one-and-done install. We were buying a partner," Sun Prairie Buildings and Grounds Director Kevin Sukow said. "We really appreciated the knowledge and the background information. We weren't' just buying a system; (MWSTS owner) Jody Factor made sure we knew everything about what we were buying and the care."

Nee said that put MWSTS at the top of the list. "I think what made them stand out is their customer service," he said, "through seeing how much attention to detail they've put on every project." The Sun Prairie project has culminated in what Nee calls the top high school stadium in the state and said it's on par with Division 3 college facilities. "The minute you walk into our stadium, the first thing you think is 'Wow," he said. "The turf is part of that reason." Sun Prairie chose the MST ProBlend Turf for the field.

It helps, Sukow said, that MWSTS did the work itself. "It seems like a lot of other folks contract out the install, and they might not be as accountable," he said. "We were buying from the people who were going to be doing the installation. The same people putting material down are the ones taking accountability for how it looks."

MWSTS' customer service made the endeavor a smooth process. "If you can have something that's going to give you peace of mind in the world we live in with athletics — if that's one less thing I have to worry about - that's awesome," Nee said. The company's responsiveness stands out. "If we have something come up, they're there in a heartbeat," Nee said. "They're local. They take pride in their work." MWSTS, Sukow said. "It's not just a field install. It's not just coming back for one year and seeing if it's OK," he said. "The whole process is different than what we're used to. It feels like we're not just being sold a product; we're sold a partner." Sun Prairie has also chosen MWSTS to construct its new softball diamond in 2021.

