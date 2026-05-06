Sun River Health Continues OB-GYN Care in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO, N.Y., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun River Health is committed to ongoing access to OB-GYN care in Sullivan County at our Monticello site (address below). We welcome new patients, and appointments are available now.

High quality OB-GYN care remains locally available in Sullivan County. Sun River Health is working directly with the Catskill Regional Medical Center to ensure ongoing access to prenatal care and local deliveries in Sullivan County.

We are pleased that Marie Albert Abougou, MD has joined us at Sun River Health Monticello. Dr. Abougou was previously at Crystal Run's Catskill Regional Medical Center but is now continuing her excellent care with us at Sun River Health.

Dr. Abougou is a board-certified OB-GYN who graduated from the University of Tours in France and completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center (Weill Cornell) in the Bronx and Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn. She is fluent in both English and French.

New OB-GYN patients are welcome, and appointments at Sun River Health Monticello are available now. Please call Sun River Health at 844-400-1975 or visit sunriver.org to make an appointment.

Sun River Health Monticello

23 Lakewood Ave

Monticello, NY 12701

About Sun River Health

Sun River Health is a network of 50 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) providing primary, dental, pediatric, OB-GYN, and behavioral health care to over 250,000 patients annually. With a dedicated staff of 2,000 doctors, nurses, and health care professionals, Sun River Health delivers high-quality, affordable care to those who need it most. Sun River Health was founded in 1975 after four African American mothers led efforts to open a community health center in Peekskill, New York to deliver accessible, high-quality, affordable health care services to individuals and families in need – no matter their race, religion, income, or insurance status. Today, after more than 50 years of service, Sun River Health is still delivering on that promise to communities across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island.

sunriver.org

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jeffrey Palmer

Director of Marketing & Communications

917-692-9174 / [email protected]

SOURCE Sun River Health