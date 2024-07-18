Sun River Health Haverstraw Hosts Health Center Open House for Community Members and Partner Organizations

HAVERSTRAW, N.Y., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, July 24, Sun River Health Haverstraw will host a health center open house, allowing community members and representatives from partner organizations to speak with health center staff and learn more about the services that Sun River Health offers in Haverstraw, including primary care / family medicine, dental care, and pediatrics.

The open house will take place on Wednesday, July 24 from 12pm to 2pm at Sun River Health Haverstraw, located on the 3rd floor of 31 West Broad Street in downtown Haverstraw. The event is free to attend and open to all.

Sun River Health is a network of 48 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) providing primary, dental, pediatric, OB-GYN, and behavioral health care to over 250,000 patients annually. With a dedicated staff of 2,000 doctors, nurses, and health care professionals, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality, affordable care to those who need it most. Sun River Health started in 1975 when four African American mothers started efforts to open our first health center in Peekskill, New York to deliver accessible, high-quality, affordable health care services to patients in need – no matter their race, religion, income, or insurance status. Today, after more than 45 years of service, Sun River Health is still delivering on that promise to communities across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island.

