Sun River Health Opens New Health Center in White Plains in Collaboration with The Mental Health Association Westchester - Grand Opening Open House Tuesday June 27

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun River Health and The Mental Health Association Westchester (MHA Westchester) will hold a Grand Opening Open House for their new co-located health center in White Plains on Tuesday, June 27, from 8:30 to 10:00 am. Press and the public are welcome.

Located at 360 Mamaroneck Avenue, the health center is a collaboration between Sun River Health, a network of Federally Qualified Health Centers throughout lower New York State, and MHA Westchester, a non-profit that operates Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics throughout the region as well as provides a vast array of mobile and community-based services. The co-located space is designed to integrate primary and preventive health care, behavioral health care, and substance use disorder treatment and recovery services for patients of all ages, in one convenient location.

All are welcome to care at the facility, regardless of health insurance or citizenship status or ability to pay.

A grand opening is planned at the space on Tuesday, June 27 from 8:30 to 10:00 am, during which attendees will have the opportunity to tour the Sun River Health and MHA Westchester locations, meet their dedicated team of health care professionals, and learn more about the services offered.

About Sun River Health

Sun River Health is a network of 48 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) providing primary, dental, pediatric, OB-GYN, and behavioral health care to over 250,000 patients annually. With a dedicated staff of 2,000 doctors, nurses, and health care professionals, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality, affordable care to those who need it most. Sun River Health started in 1975 when four African American mothers started efforts to open our first health center in Peekskill, New York to deliver accessible, high-quality, affordable health care services to patients in need – no matter their race, religion, income, or insurance status. Today, after more than 45 years of service, Sun River Health is still delivering on that promise to communities across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island.

sunriver.org

About The Mental Health Association of Westchester

For more than 75 years, The Mental Health Association of Westchester has promoted mental health in Westchester through advocacy, community education and direct services. MHA offers a range of services that are recovery-oriented, trauma-informed and individualized to promote recovery and wellness.

mhawestchester.org

