Sun River Health Partners with Caribbean Music Awards at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun River Health, a care provider with sites throughout the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island, is proud to partner with the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on Thursday, August 29. The Caribbean Music Awards is a platform to recognize, honor, and celebrate Caribbean musical talent and expand the reach of the Caribbean creative community in the United States.

Caribbean Music Awards & Sun River Health

In this exclusive pre-event video, nominated artists Vlad, DJ Kevin Crown, DJ Young Chow, DJ International Starr, and Prince reflected on the healing power of music and the importance of raising health awareness, including in behavioral health, throughout the Caribbean communities worldwide.

On Wednesday, August 28, Sun River Health hosted several nominated artists and New York City Council Member Rita Joseph at their Bedford Avenue Health Center for an exclusive pre-event reception, celebrating the vibrant partnership between the Caribbean Music Awards and Sun River Health.

Honoring the rich cultural heritage of the Caribbean through a partnership of music and health, the evening included a surprise performance from the artist Spice, cohost of this year's Caribbean Music Awards.

The partnership between organizations adds a special resonance through this years' awards, featuring the empowerment of Caribbean women leaders in the music industry, and the four Founding Mothers who launched Sun River Health with CEO Anne Kauffman Nolon in 1975.

About the Caribbean Music Awards

The purpose of the Caribbean Music Awards is to recognize and award individuals in the Caribbean diaspora who have made significant contributions to music, entertainment, humanitarian efforts, sports, and other fields. This annual event is hosted in person, selecting a new location each year, including in the Caribbean Islands. This will help to showcase the unique culture of each island and give us the opportunity to work collaboratively with many Caribbean brands, creatives, and entertainers. It is because of the immense talent of the Caribbean diaspora that we thought it imperative to award and spotlight the incredible talent and achievements of the past, celebrate present day contributors, and provide incentives to keep providing exceptional content, staying true to the rich culture and encourage innovation.

caribmusicawards.com

About Sun River Health

Sun River Health is a network of 50 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) providing primary, dental, pediatric, OB-GYN, and behavioral health care to over 250,000 patients annually. With a dedicated staff of 2,000 doctors, nurses, and health care professionals, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality, affordable care to those who need it most. Sun River Health started in 1975 when four African American mothers started efforts to open our first health center in Peekskill, New York to deliver accessible, high-quality, affordable health care services to patients in need – no matter their race, religion, income, or insurance status. Today, after more than 45 years of service, Sun River Health is still delivering on that promise to communities across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island.

sunriver.org

