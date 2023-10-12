Sun Scientific Welcomes Jeff Schultz as Vice President of Sales, North America, Effective October 2, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Scientific, an innovative provider of compression and wound care solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Schultz as the new Vice President of Sales, North America. Jeff Schultz officially assumed his role on October 2, 2023.

Jeff Schultz brings an impressive 25-year career in the medical device industry, marked by progressive roles with renowned companies such as Boston Scientific, Abbot Vascular, MiMedx, Direct Biologics, Broncus Medical, and most recently, Vivex Biologics. His extensive experience and commitment to driving sales growth make him an ideal addition to the Sun Scientific team.

In his role, Jeff Schultz will lead the North American sales operations, leveraging his deep industry knowledge to further Sun Scientific's strategic growth and enhance its market presence.

"We eagerly anticipate Jeff Schultz's participation," said Dr. Sundaram Ravikumar, CEO of Sun Scientific. "His remarkable 25-year career journey is a testament to his dedication to the healthcare industry. We are confident that Jeff's leadership will be instrumental in advancing Sun Scientific's mission to provide innovative healthcare solutions."

Jeff Schultz expressed his enthusiasm for joining Sun Scientific, stating, "I am honored to be part of Sun Scientific's innovative journey. My diverse experiences in the medical device industry have prepared me for this exciting role. I look forward to collaborating with the dedicated team at Sun Scientific to deliver exceptional healthcare solutions."

About Sun Scientific:

Sun Scientific, headquartered in New York, specializes in cutting-edge compression and wound care solutions. With an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and patient well-being, Sun Scientific strives to improve the lives of individuals affected by chronic wounds and circulatory conditions.

