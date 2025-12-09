Sun Silver Announces Maverick Springs Mineral Resource Increase of 59Moz to 539Moz AgEq at 71g/t AgEq

ELKO, Nev., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Silver Ltd. (ASX: SS1; OTCQX: SSLVF) announced that the company's strategic exploration that included re-assays and extensional drilling, has expanded the company's Maverick Springs Silver and Gold Project in Nevada. The company has reported an updated Mineral Resource Estimates for the project with the total inferred MRE increasing by 59Moz from 479.8Moz to 539Moz silver equivalent.

Here is a link to the full details on the upgraded JORC resource: 2924-03035083-6A1302317&v=undefined

"Delivering our third resource upgrade in less than two years and highlights Maverick Springs' emergence as one of the most strategically important undeveloped silver assets in the United States," said Andrew Dornan, Managing Director of Sun Silver. "This 2025 drill program and extensive re-assay work have added a further 59Moz AgEq, increasing the Resource to 539Moz AgEq at a higher grade of 71g/t AgEq, an 85% increase in the past two years."

Dornan added that with silver now on the U.S. Critical Minerals list and China moving to restrict exports, the need for secure Western supply has never been clearer. "Maverick Springs is exceptionally positioned to support domestic U.S. supply as we continue to expand and increase confidence in a system that remains open to the north and south," he affirmed.

Sun Silver (https://www.sunsilver.com.au) is developing the Maverick Springs Project, which is located 85km from the fully serviced mining town of Elko in Nevada and is surrounded by several world-class gold and silver mining operations, including Barrick's Carline Mine. Nevada is a globally recognized mining jurisdiction that was rated as the Number 1 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute in 2022. The deposit itself remains open along strike and at depth, with multiple mineralized intercepts located outside of the current Resource constrained model.

