SUN STUDIO Launches 'Twiddle Spin,' a Fun-to-Spin, Spin-to-Play, Modular Kinetic Desk Toy

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twiddle Spin is meticulously designed on core principles of fun, form, and function. The spinner is fun to spin, can be twiddled around, and helps relax with its oddly satisfying mesmerizing spin. It takes the form of a disc with contours from the core extending towards the circumference of the spin. Twiddle Spin measures at just 46mm in diameter and 15mm thick and weighs 58 grams, making it a perfect everyday, carry-outdoor companion. Infinite possibilities of discovering various games and performing activities make Twiddle Spin a versatile gadget.

Built to last all-metal premium spinner: Twiddle Spin is precision-machined from a solid chunk of aircraft-grade aluminum, stainless steel and brass. The combination of a variety of metals, anodized to military-grade standards, polished to perfection, and laser-engraved adds to the premium look and feel of the product. The dual-bearing design adds to the stability of the spin. Twiddle Spin is built to last.

Inside is where all the magic happens: Twiddle Spin opens up to three play discs and a steel ball. Load in the requisite play disc and steel ball, spin and play. Each play disc is laser-engraved on either side of the disc. Roulette wheel, Decision Maker, Dice, D20 Dice, Truth or Dare, Who's Turn Friends/Family are a few of the games that can currently be played. A blank disc is provided for creative minds to step in and explore new ways of playing. Personalized statements/wishes can also be written on the discs and shared across. Twiddle Spin loaded with the measurement wheel can measure straight and curved lines, aiding to perform various activities. The possibilities are endless. Learn more about how to make the best use of Twiddle Spin.

"I've developed this revolutionary product as a platform to have fun, play, get relieved of stress, interact, and build up relationships with friends and family by discovering new ways of playing with infinite possibilities owing to the current stressed-out digital world," says Sundeep Rajula, Chief Product Designer and Partner at SUN STUDIO. Twiddle Spin is being offered in Silver Shadow, Midnight Black, and Space Blue colors. It retails for $39.99 and is currently on a launch offer with 15% OFF valid through Nov. 27, 2020 - now available for $33.99. To learn more and order the product, visit www.sunstudio.in.

About SUN STUDIO: SUN STUDIO, a brand of SUN ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTIONS, specializes in developing innovative products on core principles of fun, form, and function using a diverse range of materials, techniques, and processes to achieve quality and perfection. For more information, visit www.sunstudio.in.

