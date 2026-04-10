Sun Ten Laboratories Celebrates Sun Ten's 80th Anniversary

1946–2026: "Committed to quality, because every life matters". Eight Decades of Quality, Innovation, and Practitioner Trust

IRVINE, Calif., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Ten Laboratories is proud to announce Sun Ten's 80th Anniversary, marking eight decades of advancing Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) herbal manufacturing and quality standards for healthcare practitioners worldwide.

Founded in 1946, by Dr. Hong Yen Hsu, a world renown herbal scientist, Sun Ten was established with a commitment to preserving the integrity of classical Chinese herbal formulas while applying modern scientific methods to ensure safety, consistency, and reliability. Today, the company is recognized as one of the most trusted names in TCM herbal products, serving licensed acupuncturists and integrative healthcare professionals across the United States.

"Reaching 80 years reflects the trust practitioners place in our products and our processes," said David Lu, CEO at Sun Ten Laboratories. "Our mission remains the same: to support practitioners with herbal formulas that honor traditional theory while meeting today's rigorous quality and regulatory standards."

Sun Ten specializes in concentrated herbal granules, single herbs, and classical formulas produced under stringent Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). From raw herb authentication and sourcing to extraction and laboratory testing, the company emphasizes quality control at every stage of production.

Over the past several decades, the acupuncture and integrative medicine industries have expanded significantly in the United States. Sun Ten has supported that growth by maintaining a reliable supply chain, investing in laboratory testing and product development, and collaborating with professional associations and educational institutions within the TCM community.

To commemorate its 80-year milestone, Sun Ten will launch a year-long anniversary campaign in 2026, including a commemorative video, industry event participation, educational outreach initiatives, and special practitioner promotions.

As the company looks to the future, its leadership emphasizes continued innovation alongside respect for tradition.

"Our foundation is built on lineage and integrity," Lu added. "As we move into the next chapter, we remain committed to bridging classical herbal wisdom with modern manufacturing excellence."

For more information, visit www.sunten.com.

Media Contact:

David Lu

CEO

Sun Ten Laboratories

[email protected]

949-587-0509

SOURCE Sun Ten Laboratories