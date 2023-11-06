Sun Title Launches Innovative AI Platform to Improve the Real Estate Transaction Experience

Sun Title owners continue to innovate with the introduction of "Sunny™"  a highly trained real estate AI chatbot designed to improve the transaction experience for all parties.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Title, one of Michigan's largest title agencies, today unveiled its latest innovation: an advanced AI assistant designed to make real estate transactions more transparent and understandable for everyone involved. Sun Title partnered with RealE, an AI software company, to develop a highly trained chatbot assistant. The platform, known as "Sunny", was developed using broad industry knowledge and state-specific requirements and nuances for properties located in the state of Michigan.

Sunny supports over 80 languages, features a text-to-chat option and is available for Sun Title's customers at https://www.asksunny.ai

Since its launch in September, Sunny has further empowered its employees, customers and consumers by providing instant answers to the questions that arise in real estate transactions. Thomas W. Cronkright II, co-owner and CEO of Sun Title, remarked on the launch, "We developed Sunny with the use of over 19 years of industry knowledge and more than 20 million unique characters specific to real estate, title and escrow transactions. Sunny democratizes information relating to a transaction by providing immediate and accurate answers to questions – whether simple or complex. It's been a game changer since we introduced Sunny to our employees, clients and customers as they are saving time and experiencing higher levels of engagement by using the solution."

In the current inventory-constrained real estate market, early users of Sunny have benefitted from having an on-demand comprehensive knowledge resource to quickly resolve issues that arise in a transaction. "As a real estate broker for over 40 years, I've never experienced a resource as comprehensive and easy to use as Sunny," said Cathy Hoppough, Associate Broker for Keller Williams Rivertown Hoppough. "Transactions can get sticky in a moment's notice and Sunny is like having a virtual expert at my fingertips to assist with any issue and resolve it quickly. It saves me time and makes me look great in front of my buyers and sellers as I simply text Sunny a question and receive an immediate and accurate response."

Cole Colwell, a consumer in the process of buying his first home, has been using Sunny to educate himself on a variety of issues relating to home ownership. "I'm excited about buying a home but there is a lot to it and Sunny has been a great resource to educate myself about what to expect," said Cole. "It's like having a real estate and title expert at your fingertips." 

Richard Hopen, co-founder of RealE, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "The owners of Sun Title have a long history of innovation within the title industry. This solution reinforces our shared vision of enhancing the real estate transaction journey for all stakeholders. Sunny is a comprehensive real estate chatbot resource, and we are thrilled that Sun Title is offering it to its employees and customers. This is an exciting time for real estate professionals and home buyers and sellers in Michigan."

With this groundbreaking collaboration, Sun Title continues its mission to improve the customer experience when buying and selling real estate.

About Sun Title 
Sun Title, a full-service title agency specializing in residential and commercial real estate transactions, is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and is one of the state's largest title insurance agencies. Founded in 2005 by Lawrence Duthler and Thomas Cronkright II, the company is guided by its strong culture and commitment to being a "YES" company for all clients. The company's team of title experts and on-staff attorneys provide a complete closing solution for all transaction types in Michigan.

About RealE 
RealE (www.reale.ai) builds custom AI solutions for real estate, title and coaching businesses. AI-enabled chatbots and workflow tools improve business operations, reduce costs and capture and convert more leads. Unlike other bots, RealE's chatbots possess high emotional intelligence and are trained on enterprise data. RealE was co-founded by Richard Hopen, a real estate broker and attorney, and Es Lee, a leading developer of AI-powered messaging technology.

