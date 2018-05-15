Sun Trolley Named Best Transportation Operator 2018 Synergy Summit for Cultural & Heritage Tourism Awards

"Being recognized as one of the year's 'Best Tourism Power Players' is truly an honor and a privilege," said Chiarelli. "Serving approximately 30,000 riders per month, the Sun Trolley stands alongside many other outstanding businesses in the community, and we are grateful to be considered the Best Transportation Operator in South Florida."

The Synergy Summit for Cultural & Heritage Tourism Awards, presented by the Cultural Heritage Alliance for Tourism, celebrates top tourism professionals and companies setting high standards in their respective areas within South Florida's tourism industry.

"Over the last 26 years, our red and yellow trolleys have become an icon in Fort Lauderdale," said ­­­­­­­­­Chiarelli. "In addition to providing convenient transportation for locals and tourists on seven routes, the Sun Trolley also offers private charters for corporate events, conferences and weddings."

The Sun Trolley and Riverwalk Water Trolley systems offer transfer points and direct connections to Tri-Rail, Brightline and Broward County Transit. To learn more about the Sun Trolley and the free Riverwalk Water Trolley, visit www.suntrolley.com or call 954-TROLLEY to speak to a neighbor support representative 24/7 365 days per year. To track the trolleys in real-time, download the Sun Trolley Tracker App on your Apple or Android device. Like what Sun Trolley is doing? Show it here.

ABOUT TMA (Transportation Management Association)

Founded in 1992, the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, manages the Sun Trolley and the Riverwalk Water Trolley. Approximately 30,000 passengers per month utilize the TMA's seven routes connecting residents, tourists and working professionals from Fort Lauderdale's neighborhoods to Brightline, Broward County Transit and Tri-Rail as well as destinations such as Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Fort Lauderdale Beach, the Broward County Courthouse and the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale. TMA services are provided without regard to race, color or national origin. For more information, visit www.suntrolley.com or call 954-TROLLEY.

