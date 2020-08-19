Sun Trolley Transitioning to Fixed Bus Stops; Permanent Fare Elimination

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA) and the City of Fort Lauderdale will be introducing service changes to the Fort Lauderdale Sun Trolley's five routes beginning Wednesday, August 19, 2020. These new changes come as the TMA and the City of Fort Lauderdale continue to work together to provide a more accessible, reliable, and free service to Sun Trolley riders on the Beach Link, Las Olas Link, Downtown Link, Neighborhood Link, and Northwest Community Link.

Permanent fare elimination: All rides on the Fort Lauderdale Sun Trolley will now be FREE. The two routes that previously had fares, the Beach Link and the Las Olas Link, will now be free to all riders. The $1 per ride or $3 all-day fares will be permanently eliminated starting on August 19 .

per ride or all-day fares will be permanently eliminated starting on . Removal of advertisements: Advertising on the Sun Trolley vehicles will be removed, and the fleet will maintain its familiar red and yellow colors.

Transition from Wave 'n' Ride service to fixed bus stops: The Sun Trolley fleet will continue to provide service along its five existing routes with new set schedules to provide a more consistent and predictable experience for riders. The trolleys will now pickup and drop off passengers at designated Broward County Transit bus stops. These service enhancements will allow for equal access to public transportation, as mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA).

The City of Fort Lauderdale and the TMA will work together to ensure the public is educated about the changes to the Sun Trolley service through information on the Sun Trolley website, social media channels, and mobile app. The new fixed route service will be monitored on an ongoing basis with the goal of refining service and stops as needed, with opportunities for community input and engagement.

This series of modifications to the Sun Trolley service will allow the City of Fort Lauderdale to meet the criteria for funding through Broward County's Penny for Transportation surtax. Voters approved a 30-year, one percent surtax for transportation in November 2018 that supports the Sun Trolley community shuttle program.

To learn more about the Sun Trolley including locations of designated stops, schedules, and maps, visit www.suntrolley.com or call (954) TROLLEY (954-876-5539). Neighbor support representatives are available to answer questions twenty-four hours, seven days a week, year-round. To track the trolleys in real-time, download the Sun Trolley Tracker App on an Apple or Android device.

ABOUT TMA (Transportation Management Association)

Founded in 1992, the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, manages the Sun Trolley and the Riverwalk Water Trolley. Approximately 30,000 passengers per month utilize the TMA's routes connecting residents, tourists, and working professionals from Fort Lauderdale's neighborhoods to Broward County Transit and Tri-Rail, as well as destinations such as Fort Lauderdale Beach, the Broward County Courthouse, and the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale. TMA services are provided without regard to race, color, or national origin.

