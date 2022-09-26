Sun Valley Community Church in Arizona Announces Sale of Property

GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Valley Community Church in Gilbert, AZ, has agreed to sell its 16-acre property at 6106 S. River Dr. in Tempe to Valley Christian Schools (VCS) of Chandler, AZ.

Sun Valley Community Church has been partnering with the VCS Elementary campus adjacent to its church since 2019, sharing its parking area and worship buildings with the expanding school. Valley Christian has been searching for 18 months to try and find a permanent home for their K-8 campus, and this Tempe site will now serve as its permanent home, effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Sun Valley congregants will continue to meet at the existing campus in a leaseback agreement with the school. The church has purchased land near the corner of McClintock and Chandler Boulevard in Chandler, where it will build the future home of its campus. The new location will be the most driven-by of all its campuses and be modeled after its latest building in south Gilbert.

The acquisition was celebrated by both Christian organizations for the spirit of collaboration in which it was made. "We're very excited that through both organizations, more people will meet, know and follow Jesus," said Chad Moore, Lead Pastor at Sun Valley. "We believe in Valley Christian Schools's mission to raise leaders who will positively impact their communities. We are also excited for the relocation of our Tempe campus and its future growth and what God has in store for the next few years here at Sun Valley."

About Sun Valley Community Church

Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, Sun Valley Community Church was opened in 1990 and meets in multiple locations each weekend and online. The church exists to help people meet, know and follow Jesus; and believes that no matter who you are, what you've done, or what's been done to you, God loves you and has a purpose for your life.



About Valley Christian Schools

Established in 1982, VCS provides 1,000+ Kindergarten, elementary, junior high, and high school students a distinctly Christian education with excellent academics, championship athletics, award-winning fine arts, cutting-edge STEM programs, and a supporting community. Engaged in their education and faith, students are equipped for the future and empowered to make a difference. Valley Christian is ranked as one of the Top 50 Christian high schools in the U.S., the #1 Christian high school in Arizona, and as one of the Top 125 Places to Work in Arizona.

