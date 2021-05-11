Sun Valley Company Announces Pete Sonntag as Vice President and General Manager

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, May, 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Valley Company announces the appointment of Pete Sonntag as Vice President and General Manager of Sun Valley Resort, effective June 7, 2021, reporting into Bruce Fery, CEO of Grand America Hotels & Resorts. In his new role, Sonntag will be responsible for all day-to-day operations of the Resort. Current President and General Manager, Tim Silva will remain President of Sun Valley Company and transition his focus to development and planning.

Sonntag's experience includes resort leadership roles at a number of acclaimed mountain destinations in North America, including Whistler Blackcomb and Heavenly. Sonntag has served as a Ski School Director at a number of resorts including Vail, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Copper Mountain. He began his career in the mountains as a grounds maintenance worker at the Beaver Creek Golf Course. Joining Sonntag in Sun Valley will be his wife and three children, all of whom share a passion for the outdoors.

"We are excited to welcome Pete to the Sun Valley Family; he brings a wealth of mountain resort knowledge and is well equipped to lead Sun Valley Resort," said Bruce Fery, CEO of Grand America Hotels & Resorts, parent company of Sun Valley Company. "Sun Valley has been so fortunate to benefit from Tim Silva's contributions for over 30 years, culminating in Sun Valley being recognized by SKI Magazine as the number one ski resort in North America. We are confident that Pete will seamlessly transition into the General Manager role that Tim has so deftly commanded, continuing to drive an exceptional experience in the mountains for all our employees, guests and community," added Fery.

"With such rich history and a unique mountain community, I am honored to join Sun Valley Company," said Sonntag. "While he leaves big shoes to fill, Tim has ensured the operations of Sun Valley are poised for success. Knowing we have an exemplary team in place, Sun Valley will continue to stand out as a family-owned, independent resort focused on its loyal guests, employees and the Wood River Valley," continued Sonntag.

For more information on Sun Valley Resort, visit sunvalley.com, see the Sun Valley media page for image and video requests.

About Sun Valley Resort

Sun Valley Resort was founded in 1936 as America's first destination ski resort. Located in the Idaho mountains, it is truly a four-season resort with a wide array of activities. Outdoor adventure enthusiasts enjoy world-class skiing, snowboarding, skating, hiking, biking, golfing, fishing, shooting, concerts, shopping, restaurants, and conference, and special event space. Sun Valley is a member of The Grand America Hotels & Resorts family.

