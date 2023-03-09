Sun Valley Resort To Host 2023 Toyota U.S. Alpine Championships presented by Stifel

Historic Resort Chosen For Impeccable Grooming and Steeps, Welcomes Top Athletes Vying for Pole Position on US National Team

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Valley Resort is proud to announce that the Toyota U.S. Alpine Championships presented by Stifel kicks off April 1 and welcomes elite and next generation ski races vying for spots on the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team. The racing event, which runs April 2-5, is the final competition on the hotly contended US national ski racing circuit, and is the culmination of a season-long showcase of the best of the best in US ski racing athleticism.

River Radamus, U.S. Ski & Snowboard / Steven Kornreich

Sun Valley will welcome both men and women competing in slalom, giant slalom and super-G events. The course in Sun Valley has a storied history of alpine racing, having hosted the U.S. Alpine Championships previously in 2018 and 2016 and having tested hundreds of local and visiting athletes with its technical and challenging terrain over the years. The award-winning grooming and steeps contribute to the long list of merits that makes Sun Valley the perfect choice for this event.

Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team athletes expected to compete at the Toyota U.S. Alpine Championships presented by Stifel will include 2022 Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle and 2023 World Championships gold medalist River Radamus, as well as local Sun Valley athletes Ryder Sarchett, Jack Smith and Dasha Romanov. The athletes will be racing for national titles, as well as increased prize money, courtesy of Stifel.

"Sun Valley Resort could not be more excited to welcome back the U.S. Alpine Championships and the incredible athletes who will lay it all on the line to capture national titles," said Pete Sonntag, Sun Valley Resort GM and VP. "Our rich ski racing history and legendary terrain will provide an awesome backdrop to watch current stars like Ryan Cochran-Siegle and River Radamus go at it with America's best, including our own hometown heroes."

Saturday, April 1, starts the week of events with training opportunities for racers and a sponsor village and live apres music in Warm Springs Plaza. Sunday, April 2, the racing kicks off with men's and women's super-G followed by Clicquot in the Snow Party at Warm Springs and the Opening Ceremony at Town Square in Ketchum featuring a Parade of Athletes and free concert by Lowdown Brass Band. Men's and women's slalom will run on Monday, April 3, women's giant slalom on Tuesday, April 4, and men's giant slalom on Wednesday, April 5; each day's races will be followed by awards and live music in the Warm Springs Plaza.

"The Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team is very excited to return to Sun Valley for the 2023 Toyota U.S. Alpine Championships presented by Stifel for the first time since 2018," said U.S. Ski & Snowboard CEO Sophie Goldschmidt. "Not only will many of the best alpine skiers in the country be competing for coveted national titles, but it's an amazing opportunity to inspire the next generation of ski racers who can see their favorite athletes up close on a resort that has helped produce so many champions."

Sun Valley Resort is thrilled to offer two VIP packages for the Toyota U.S. Alpine Championships presented by Stifel. One VIP package includes Sun Valley lodging at a premium rate and one four-day all-access pass for $900, which will be capped at 100 participants. The VIP Pass includes access to an exclusive viewing area for the races; complimentary food and beverage options; one day of Early Up access, allowing participants to ski or ride on Bald Mountain before the race festivities kick-off and the mountain is open to the public; a meet & greet, photos and signing with race participants; and a coveted U.S. Ski & Snowboard and SVR Swag Bag. To book the VIP Package with lodging, interested parties can call Sun Valley Reservations at (800) 786-8259. Spectators can book the four-day VIP Pass online .

Local ski racing non-profit organization, Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation (SVSEF) is seeking nearly 200 volunteers to support the event between March 31 and April 5 across a wide spectrum of positions. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to register for the volunteer crew online. Volunteers will receive a one-day Sun Valley lift ticket voucher valid through 12/30/2024 for each shift completed.

The event is free to attend, spectators are welcome to join and can find out more about spectating locations and course details www.sunvalley.com/usalpine23

Please visit https://www.sunvalley.com/media for permission form and other media assets.

ATHLETE IMAGES | Sun Valley Resort & U.S. Ski & Snowboard

2023 EVENT SCHEDULE | Sun Valley Resort

RESORT MEDIA IMAGES | Sun Valley Resort

About Sun Valley Resort

Sun Valley Resort was founded in 1936 as America's first destination ski resort. Located in the Idaho mountains, it is truly a four-season resort with a wide array of activities. With more than 3,400 vertical feet and over 2,300 acres of skiable terrain, Sun Valley offers skiers and boarders an exceptional and varied experience. Bald Mountain has 12 chairlifts, 100 runs, and family and beginner-friendly Dollar Mountain offers two high-speed quads, a terrain park- and the Silver Dollar Carpet for ease of access and learning appeal. Sun Valley is a member of The Grand America Hotels and Resorts family. Sister properties include Snowbasin Ski Resort, The Grand America Hotel, Little America Hotel (all Salt Lake City, Utah); The Westgate Hotel, San Diego, Calif.; Little America Flagstaff, Ariz.; Little America, Wyo., and Little America, Cheyenne, Wyo.

Sun Valley is served by Hailey's Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN). The airport is located 14 miles from the resort and is easily accessed from six major cities: San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), Los Angeles (LAX), Salt Lake City (SLC), Denver (DEN), and Chicago (ORD). All Sun Valley Resort guests receive complimentary roundtrip airport transportation.

www.sunvalley.com | 800.786.8259

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2022, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined, and ski jumping. In addition to the fully-funded elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers, and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success, and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org.

