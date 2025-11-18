Sun Yat-sen University fosters ecosystem for talent and innovation

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

Sun Yat-sen University, founded in 1924, has consistently achieved breakthroughs in fields such as medical technology and sustainability research in recent years, bolstering its global reputation in higher education.

With a history of 101 years, Sun Yat-sen University strives to become one of the world’s top-tier universities.

A recent notable achievement is the world's first remote robotic subretinal injection surgery, performed on Nov 2. Powered by a domestically developed 5G ophthalmic surgical robot, the operation enabled real-time connectivity between the main control terminal in Guangzhou and the surgical terminal in Urumqi, some 4,200 kilometers apart.

The surgery was led by the university's Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center, in collaboration with Xinjiang Production & Construction Corps Hospital, the university's School of Computer Science and Engineering, and Guangzhou Oculotronics Medical Instrument.

Gao Song, the university's president, attributes its status as a hub for groundbreaking research and top-tier talent to several key factors, including robust resource support.

The university offers ample start-up research grants, dedicated laboratory space, and generous student enrollment allocations. It also provides flexible time frames, such as a six-year pre-tenure evaluation period, which protects researchers from short-term performance pressures.

Additionally, the university's commitment to academic freedom empowers scholars to pursue novel interdisciplinary directions without being restricted to team focuses.

In recent years, its young faculty has emerged as a dynamic force in cross-disciplinary research, driving remarkable innovation.

In June, the university established an institute for frontier interdisciplinary research in health science and technology, integrating resources from its 10 affiliated hospitals and eight medical schools.

The institute targets areas such as clinical immunology, cell science, intelligent medicine, and systems medicine, aiming to advance the Healthy China strategy and catalyze research collaborations that overcome clinical challenges.

Complementary achievements include the development of medical technologies like laparoscopic surgical robots and nasopharyngeal carcinoma detection kits, showcasing Sun Yat-sen University's commitment to translating research into practical solutions.

In the realm of environmental science, the university continues to expand its contributions to marine science and ecological protection research.

In August, the research vessel Sun Yat-sen University conducted a 6,000-meter deep-sea remotely operated vehicle test in the South China Sea. It is now among the few Chinese vessels capable of such operations, serving as a crucial tool for advancing ecological and marine studies.

Its icebreaker vessel Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di returned to Guangzhou in September after completing the 2025 Arctic scientific expedition, bringing back valuable polar environmental data.

This effort has improved China's polar multimethod three-dimensional collaborative observation capabilities, deepened understanding of sea ice-hydrology-chemistry-ecology interactions, and promoted multidisciplinary integration and talent training.

Furthermore, from July to October 2024, Sun Yat-sen University led China's first Arctic research expedition initiated by a university. The expedition executed a number of major national scientific research projects, yielding comprehensive data on the Arctic air-sea environment and enriching scientific understanding of rapid changes in the Arctic Ocean.

Previously, the university established deep-sea, deep-space, and deep-earth disciplinary clusters at its Zhuhai campus, creating dedicated centers for marine science and polar research, contributing to global environmental governance and sustainable development.

In recent years, its initiatives have extended beyond technology and science into cultural engagement. Projects such as the university's history museum, the original musical production Xia's Legacy, and the historical play Poetry of Youth allow young students to understand historical inheritance through performance art.

Meanwhile, the university continues to strengthen special collections in its libraries, enrich reading resources, and provide cultural nourishment for teachers and students.

With campuses in Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong, the university integrates resources across these locations to establish an interdisciplinary collaborative network involving local governments and enterprises.

The university also leverages the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University Alliance to foster cross-border interdisciplinary cooperation and talent aggregation.

A century after its founding, the university remains committed to its mission of nurturing innovative talents equipped with critical thinking and problem-solving skills. It continuously addresses global challenges, underscoring its dedication to research, education, and societal progress.

