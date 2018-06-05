Sun24 and Catholic Church Win the Prestigious Energy Globe National Award for Delivering Solar Lights to Over 160,000 Ugandans

KAMPALA, Uganda, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The partnership between Sun24, a Florida based non-profit, and the Catholic Church won the prestigious Energy Globe National Award on June 5, 2018 for their unique model to distribute solar lights to families without electricity in the most remote areas in Uganda.

Girl Studying by a Filthy Kerosene Lamp Priest Handing Out a Solar Lamp

The Energy Globe Award is one of the most prestigious environmental awards. The Energy Globe National Award distinguishes one environmental project in each of many countries. The Energy Globe World Award is often dubbed Nature's Nobel Prize. The Sun24/Catholic Church solar lights project is now being considered for the Energy Globe World Award.

600 million sub-Saharan Africans lack electricity. Most use kerosene lamps that are unhealthy (lung disease), dangerous (fires) and expensive (for fuel). Kerosene lamps have an outsized impact on climate change, emitting both carbon dioxide and black carbon.

The Catholic Church has the unparalleled ability to reach into extremely remote areas of Uganda. Sun24 has donated over 40,000 solar lights to the Catholic Church in Uganda. The Church sells the solar lights at a very low price to poor families in Uganda. By not buying kerosene, the families will save far more the than the purchase price. The Church uses the money raised to buy more solar lights to sell.

The small solar light a self-contained unit with an LED light in front, a solar panel on the back, and a battery inside. It is twice a bright as the kerosene lamp it replaces, provides five hours of light per night, and lasts over three years.

"Our partnership with Sun24 is easing a great need of the poorest of poor in my country," said Father Michael Mukasa, Caritas Kiyinda Mityana Diocese, Uganda.

"In my diocese, few homes have electricity. Kerosene lamps cause many fires and lung disease. Kerosene is expensive. The Sun24 solar lights are a blessing," said Father Emmanuel Tamale, Kiyinda Mityana Diocese in Uganda.

"Sun24 is honored to receive this prestigious award, in partnership with the Catholic Church," said Kevin McLean, President of Sun24. "We hope to expand this partnership and unique distribution model throughout Sub-Saharan Africa and to someday eliminate the use of filthy kerosene lamps."

About Sun24: Sun24 non-profit based in Tampa, Florida, USA. It is not faith-based. It has distributed over 250,000 solar lights in Africa. It also distributes cookstoves and eyeglasses. For more information visit sun24.solar

About Caritas Uganda: is the social service arm of the Catholic Church.

