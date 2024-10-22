SUNA Releases Second Edition of Core Curriculum for Urologic Nursing

PITMAN, NJ., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Urologic Nurses and Associates (SUNA) announces the release of the second edition of its Core Curriculum for Urologic Nursing, divided into three publications to serve the needs of urology professionals. These resources equip nurses and associates with the latest knowledge and practices for delivering exceptional urologic care.

The new editions are:

SUNA Core Curriculum for Urologic Nursing (Second Edition) – Adult Urology : This edition explores adult urologic care across the lifespan, covering complex urological conditions and treatments with the latest, in-depth knowledge. It includes a new chapter on common medical conditions impacting the genitourinary system. [Purchase here] .

: This edition explores adult urologic care across the lifespan, covering complex urological conditions and treatments with the latest, in-depth knowledge. It includes a new chapter on common medical conditions impacting the genitourinary system. . SUNA Core Curriculum for Urologic Nursing (Second Edition) – Introduction to Urology for the Associate: A foundational guide for those new to urology, emphasizing the practical application of essential care principles. It includes updates on urinary incontinence, stone disease, catheters, infections, and more. [Purchase here.]

The third publication, an updated edition on pediatric urology, is set to begin development in 2025.

"This curriculum acknowledges the respect we have for the day-to-day hard work of everyone on the health care team," said Dr. Susanne A. Quallich, editor of Introduction to Urology for the Associate. "Acknowledging that care of urology patients is a team sport that cannot succeed without the support of urologic associates."

Key Benefits:

Provides deeper, broader knowledge spanning the specialty of urology.





Helps prepare you for the urology certification exam.





Offers critical knowledge for your leadership, education, and research success.





Inspires innovation and excellence in a changing health care climate.





Serves as one of the most essential textbooks available for urology nursing.

The curriculum is essential for urology professionals, including nurses, assistants, educators, and those preparing for the urology certification exam.

"I can't imagine not having this updated, critical resource available to refer to in my clinics," said Dr. Jeffrey A. Albaugh, editor of Adult Urology.

For more information about the SUNA Core Curriculum for Urologic Nursing, Second Edition, and our other publications, please visit the SUNA Store .

About SUNA

The Society of Urologic Nurses & Associates (SUNA) is dedicated to empowering health care professionals to improve the quality of life for urology patients and their caregivers. SUNA strives for optimal outcomes for all patients by promoting high-quality, patient-centered care. For more information, visit www.suna.org

