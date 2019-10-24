Sunac Plaza won the 2019 Italian A'DESIGN AWARD

Organized by members of the ICSID (The International Council of Societies of Industrial Design), ICOGRADA (International Graphic Design Association) and ADI (Associazione per il Disegno Industriale), the A' Design Award is the world's largest and most influential design competition, which is known for its independence, authority and rigorous standards.

China-Huai'an-Sunac Plaza, with its understanding of a globally consistent lifestyle and designed shopping mall, residential Central Park and "Magnolia" boutique residences, and other products with world-class vision and internationalization, will re-write the way of urban process and become the core driving force for the city's internationalization. With nearly 700,000 square meters of urban center complex, Sunac Plaza is a global aesthetic consensus that combines the modern French elegance with the minimalist and light of international Chinese style. It pays tribute to the renovation of a great city and redefines the quality of the world's human settlements.

SOURCE Sunac Plaza