Sunbasket Evolves into Full-Service Health-Forward Food Delivery Company

With its repositioning, Sunbasket is committed to upholding the same company values and quality that consumers expect. The brand's award-winning chefs work with family farmers to source the most delicious foods in a responsible way. This includes: 99% USDA-certified organic fresh produce, eggs, milk, and yogurt; wild-caught and sustainably sourced seafood; sustainably raised, antibiotic- and hormone-free meats; and handcrafted sauces.

Sunbasket will continue to cater to various dietary preferences and health needs, and give consumers delicious, convenient food options for any time of day, including meal kits, ready-to-heat meals and pantry items. Introduced last year, Fresh & Ready meals require no preparation and can be ready in as little as six minutes. The Sunbasket Marketplace features breakfasts, lunches, snacks and pantry staples from partner brands that share in Sunbasket brand values. Sunbasket will continue offering traditional meal kits for those who prefer slicing, dicing and preparing pre portioned meals themselves.

The reintroduction of Sunbasket comes with a new visual identity and national advertising campaign. Sunbasket's visual identity showcases how the best foods under the sun work together in perfect harmony, creating an environment for delicious ingredients to grow and ﬂourish, coupled with the vibrancy and creativity of the brand's award-winning chefs.

"It was important for us to create a brand and visual identity that matches our values as a food delivery company," said Vanessa Meyers, senior vice president of growth at Sunbasket. "Sunbasket's new platform balances the energy, attitude and sounds of the kitchen with the amazing, thoughtful and careful ingredients of the farm. The brand encapsulates everything that Sunbasket stands for - human connections, warm, rich energy and a wonderful meal around the table."

When San Francisco-based creative boutique, Partners in Crime , was tapped to develop the brand's advertising campaign, Creative Director Lee Einhorn immediately recognized that Sunbasket was a mission disguised as a food delivery company. The campaign, entitled "Here Comes the Sunbasket", highlights the deliciousness of the brand's food offerings as well as the simplicity and convenience it brings to consumers and launches nationwide with a branded TV spot and digital placements.

