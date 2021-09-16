Sunbasket Launches LTO Meal Kit Recipe in Collaboration with Food and Lifestyle Expert, Danny Seo

"As we are continuing to offer our customers more delicious, plant-based meal solutions, we could not be more excited to partner with Danny Seo on this exclusive, limited time meal kit," said Sunbasket Executive Chef, Justine Kelly. "Danny has been a longtime friend and fan of Sunbasket, and his expertise and devotion to healthy cooking made him the perfect partner for this new offering. This recipe felt like a natural iteration to our extensive meal lineup, helping our subscribers find easy solutions for healthy eating."

Consumers can skip the meal prep and grocery store trip with the Danny inspired Chipotle BBQ Carrot Sliders with Crispy Kale Chips recipe. The meal features seasonal and fresh, organic produce like carrots, cabbage and yellow onion, and an array of spices and seasonings to create a mouthwatering vegetarian slider. The recipe starts with toasted brioche buns that are then stuffed with organic caramelized carrot ribbons and onions slathered in a smoky BBQ sauce. For a tangy side, Chef Justine Kelly pairs them with her baked crunchy kale chips sprinkled with tart sumac.

"I thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Chef Justine and her team to bring this recipe from my new cookbook to life for Sunbasket subscribers," said Danny Seo. "I am eager to share this refined take on a BBQ slider and show how delicious and easy plant-based recipes can be."

For a limited time, the exclusive Danny Seo x Sunbasket meal kit will be available at Sunbasket.com/danny starting on September 8 and offered for three consecutive ship weeks: October 3, October 10, and October 17.

About Sunbasket:

Sunbasket is a leading food delivery company empowering consumers to live their healthiest lives, starting with what they eat. Founded in 2014, Sunbasket delivers delicious, restaurant-quality foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and a robust assortment of pantry items right to your doorstep. Sunbasket sources the most delicious, clean ingredients and organic fresh produce, and are carefully curated by award-winning chefs. Sunbasket knows that healthy food should taste good, and offers subscribers a variety of meal plans, including Chef's Choice, Paleo, Lean & Clean, Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Pescatarian, Mediterranean, Diabetes-Friendly, Fresh & Ready, Pre-Prepped and Carb-Conscious.

