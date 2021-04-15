Sunbasket’s Fresh & Ready Meals are Now Available as Single-Serving Portions

Fresh & Ready is a line of pre-prepared, single-serving, ready-to-heat meals created by award-winning chefs, requiring no prep, clean up, or mess. Sunbasket strives to adapt its offerings to fit seamlessly into consumers' lifestyles, whether they are in need of an easy weeknight meal, an elevated work-from-home lunch, or a solution when they're eating for one or don't want to cook. Consumers' eating habits have rapidly evolved due to the global pandemic and more people are looking for convenient, healthy single-serve options like Fresh & Ready.

"We've seen an incredible response to our Fresh & Ready line since it originally launched last year," said Don Barnett, CEO, Sunbasket. "Customers shared that they loved the meals, but preferred to purchase single-serve portions, even in non-single households. By expanding our offerings to include more recipes and changing the serving size, we're now able to help even more customers meet their health goals by catering to a variety of dietary preferences and eating occasions."

The individually-portioned Fresh & Ready meals can be heated in the oven or microwave and are ready to eat in as little as three minutes. New recipes will include Creamy Linguine with Peas & Pancetta, Sweet Pea & Broccoli Risotto, and Pork Chile Verde Over Cilantro–Cauliflower "Rice" among others.

As a company committed to making healthy eating more accessible, Sunbasket's Fresh & Ready meals are just one of the brand's offerings that are always made fresh, not frozen, and follow strict, high-quality ingredient standards. Sunbasket's traditional meal kits, as well as Fresh & Ready products, are made using fresh, organic produce and eggs, antibiotic and hormone-free meats, and sustainably sourced seafood. Sunbasket also offers an expansive Marketplace section that includes convenient options across additional mealtime occasions such as breakfast, lunch, and snacks, including ready-to-eat salads, grain and legume bowls, vegetable soups, and filled flatbreads.

Fresh & Ready meals are available for purchase starting at $8.99 with shipping beginning the week of April 25th. To learn more about Sunbasket and its extensive food offerings, visit www.sunbasket.com .

About Sunbasket:

Sunbasket is a mission-driven food delivery company empowering consumers to live their healthiest lives, starting with what they eat. Founded in 2014, Sunbasket delivers delicious, restaurant-quality meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and a robust assortment of pantry items right to your doorstep. Sunbasket meals are made with organic fresh produce, clean ingredients, and are carefully curated by award-winning chefs. Sunbasket knows that healthy food should taste good, and offers subscribers a number of meal plans, which include Chef's Choice, Paleo, Lean & Clean, Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Pescatarian, Mediterranean, Diabetes-Friendly, Fresh & Ready, Pre-Prepped and Carb-Conscious.

