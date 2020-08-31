Sunbeam® Collaborates with the U.S. Pain Foundation, Brings Attention to Chronic Pain for National Pain Awareness Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbeam®, a leader in heat therapy products, is collaborating with the U.S. Pain Foundation for September's Pain Awareness Month to call attention to the real-life barriers chronic pain patients face in accessing proper pain treatment. The initiative will also offer perspective into pain management solutions—including heat therapy.

"At Sunbeam, we are not only committed to bringing innovation in heat therapy products to market, but also to finding ways to educate people living with chronic pain about the pain management benefits of heat therapy," said Aimee Yu, Senior Brand Manager, Sunbeam. "Working with the U.S. Pain Foundation gives us a new way to better understand individuals' experiences, engage in conversation and support consumers as they navigate pain relief or their conditions."

To gain insights into the obstacles people with pain face in accessing pain care, in August 2020, the U.S. Pain Foundation conducted a survey of 1,581 chronic pain patients in collaboration with Sunbeam. According to the survey, most individuals are not getting access to multidisciplinary and integrative pain care—the type of care that is widely viewed as best practice.

76.5% said their pain clinic or center only offers pain doctors, not multidisciplinary specialists, like physical therapists, psychologists, social workers or nutritionists.

Providers typically most emphasized medications (38.4%) and interventional procedures (26.2%), while patients wish they most emphasized complementary and integrative health (39%), restorative therapies (36.6%) and medications (35.5%).

More than three-quarters of respondents indicated cost prevented them from accessing one or more treatment options (76.5%).

The most common therapy used by people with pain is heat and cold therapy (65.7%), which three-quarters of respondents (77.3%) rated as "effective" or "somewhat effective" when treating their pain.

Of those that use heat or cold therapy to manage pain, 52.6% said they found heat more effective.

"This latest research shows emerging gaps and opportunities in the pain care space, largely that heat and cold therapies are highly effective yet underappreciated resources," said Edgar L. Ross, M.D., Senior Clinician at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and a Sunbeam medical consultant. Dr. Ross further notes "Heat has physical and psychological benefits for chronic pain patients and could potentially reduce the need for pain medications. With the advances in heating pads, patients now have more flexible, easy-to-use heat therapy, which aids in keeping a person moving as part of a coordinated treatment."

Throughout the month of September, through Sunbeam's sponsorship, the U.S. Pain Foundation is offering new resources to help people with chronic pain, including:

MyPainPlan.org : An interactive website with education and tools for individuals to create a personalized pain plan, which can then be shared with their providers.

: An interactive website with education and tools for individuals to create a personalized pain plan, which can then be shared with their providers. Three Virtual Events: " Pain relief at home: Tips and tricks" with Peter Abaci, M.D., Medical Director and Co-Founder of the Bay Area Pain and Wellness Center, on Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. E.T. ; "How and when to use heat vs. cold therapy" with Dr. Ross on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. E.T. ; and "My pain journey: Patients share their experience with multidisciplinary care" with patient advocates Ryan Drozd , Mariah Leach , Sylvia Faircloth , Ph.D. and Linda Shaw on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. E.T.

Pain relief at home: Tips and tricks" with Peter Abaci, M.D., Medical Director and Co-Founder of the Bay Area Pain and Wellness Center, on at ; "How and when to use heat vs. cold therapy" with Dr. Ross on at ; and "My pain journey: Patients share their experience with multidisciplinary care" with patient advocates , , , Ph.D. and on at A Survey Report, "Multidisciplinary Barriers to Care": A detailed analysis of the survey on barriers to care, including recommendations to help improve policy, education and support for people with pain.

"Collaborating with Sunbeam is helping us bring vital information and resources to our community this Pain Awareness Month," said Nicole Hemmenway, CEO of the U.S. Pain Foundation. "We are so appreciative of their focus on the patient perspective and their dedication to improving the patient experience. Thanks to their support, we hope to help people with chronic pain find more relief along their journeys."

To access all campaign resources and learn more about the U.S. Pain Foundation's Pain Awareness Month in collaboration with Sunbeam, visit uspainawarenessmonth.com .

Methodology

The U.S. Pain Foundation commissioned a survey on barriers to effective pain management made possible by a grant from Sunbeam®. Between August 4 and 13, 2020, a total of 1,581 individuals responded from across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. To qualify for the survey, respondents had to answer "yes" to living with chronic pain, which is defined as pain that persists for six months or more.

About Sunbeam®

Sunbeam® is a leading manufacturer of health and wellness products, including heating pads and wraps, designed to target hard-to-treat areas of pain, including the back, knee, elbow, arms, and legs. A majority utilize heat therapy, which is clinically proven to relieve pain associated with muscle tension and stress and is a drug-free alternative to traditional pain-relieving medicines. Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Sunbeam® is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands. For more information, visit www.Sunbeam.com .

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

About U.S. Pain Foundation

The mission of the U.S. Pain Foundation is to empower, educate, connect, and advocate for individuals living with chronic illness that causes pain, as well as their caregivers and clinicians. Its programs and services include a national network of support groups, educational resources and events, a pediatric pain program for children and their families, federal advocacy efforts, an awareness magazine called the INvisible Project, and more. The U.S. Pain Foundation is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization.

CONTACT: Hannah Henry, [email protected]

SOURCE Sunbeam

Related Links

https://www.sunbeam.com

