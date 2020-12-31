Sunbeam Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker Burn Injury Lawsuit Filed By Pressure Cooker Lawyer Jason Turchin

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pressure cooker lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin announces that it has filed a pressure cooker burn injury lawsuit on behalf of woman severely burned after her Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker's lid came off while the pressure cooker was still pressurized. The lawsuit is titled Velasquez v. Sunbeam Products, Inc. et al filed in the Circuit Court for the Palm Beach County, Florida, case number 502020CA014508XXXXMB.

Velasquez alleges that she was using the pressure as directed when the lid came off and caused scalding hot liquid to strike her body. Sunbeam recently issued a nationwide recall of the PPC600-V1 model, the same model involved in Velasquez's incident.

"We continue to see cases where these Crock-Pot pressure cooker lids are coming off on their own or opening while the units are under pressure," says Turchin. "If the safety features worked as advertised and intended, we don't believe it should even be possible for the lids to open when there is any pressure inside."

According to the recall notice published by the CPSC, "The recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked. This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product."

Turchin was lead counsel in IN RE: TRISTAR PRESSURE COOKER LITIGATION, a consolidated federal lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, involving allegations of various electric pressure cooker defects found in Chinese pressure cookers which were distributed in the United States by Tristar Products under the Power Pressure Cooker brand.

Turchin already filed several lawsuits on behalf of victims allegedly injured as a result of Sunbeam's Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker electric pressure cookers. His law firm also represents victims allegedly burned by exploding pressure cookers, including claims against Maxi-Matic, Fagor, Gourmia, Bella, Tristar Products, Instant Pot and more.

Turchin hopes that these lawsuits will help prevent more people from getting hurt. "Customer safety should be top priority. One victim should be one too many," says Turchin.

