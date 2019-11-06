Sunbeam® Introduces Five Heat Therapy Products to Target Hard-to-Reach Pain Points

"Everyone experiences aches and pains – they can be the result of exercise, yardwork, an injury or even just the wear and tear your body goes through every day," said Patricia Gomez, Director of Brand Marketing, Sunbeam®. "Heat is nature's original pain reliever, and our new suite of heating pads and wraps deliver hands-free, targeted heat therapy to alleviate pain whether it's from the comfort of your own couch or on the go."

The new Sunbeam® heat therapy innovations have comfortable, adjustable fits to target different areas of the body to suit individual needs. Each device offers at least three different heat settings, so consumers can customize their relief with the touch of a button.

The new innovations range from $34.99 to $99.99 and are available at the retailers listed below:

The Sunbeam® Heated Back Wrap has a unique contoured design to match the shape of your back and provides targeted heat therapy for back pain relief. The soft micromink heating pad has an adjustable waist strap for hands-free use and offers soothing high-level heat therapy with four heat settings and a two-hour auto-off feature. Available for MSRP $39.99 at retailers nationwide including Amazon, Walgreens and Walmart.

has a unique contoured design to match the shape of your back and provides targeted heat therapy for back pain relief. The soft micromink heating pad has an adjustable waist strap for hands-free use and offers soothing high-level heat therapy with four heat settings and a two-hour auto-off feature. Available for MSRP at retailers nationwide including Amazon, Walgreens and Walmart. The Sunbeam ® GoHeat ™ Portable Heated Patches are flexible, heated gel patches applied directly to the skin and fit discreetly under clothing to deliver targeted, penetrating heat with three temperature levels. The device is powered by a rechargeable battery which lasts up to eight hours for consistent heat and is small enough to clip to clothing or put in a pocket. Available at retailers nationwide including Amazon and CVS; $99.99 for the starter kit and $24.99 for replacement patches.

For more information on the Sunbeam® Heated Back Wrap, Sunbeam® GoHeat™ Portable Heated Patches, the Sunbeam® FlexTemp™ Hot & Cold Joint Wrap, the Sunbeam® FlexFit™ Heated Wrap or the Sunbeam® Wrapping Heating Pad with XpressHeat®, visit Sunbeam.com.

About Sunbeam®

Sunbeam® is a leading manufacturer of electric appliances serving wellness, kitchen, bedding and home needs. Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Sunbeam® is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands. For more information, visit www.Sunbeam.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

Additional information about Newell Brands is available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Sunbeam

