Sunbeam® Joins the U.S. Pain Foundation's #PainCounts Initiative to Support People with Chronic Pain During National Pain Awareness Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbeam®, a leader in pain relief products, is collaborating with the U.S. Pain Foundation for its #PainCounts initiative. The U.S. Pain Foundation seeks to raise awareness on the critical issues facing 50 million Americans living with chronic pain this September during Pain Awareness Month. This initiative will show the devastating burden of chronic pain and the impact it has on real people.

"Sunbeam is focused not only on developing innovative heated and cold pain relief solutions, but also inspiring people to live life well." said Lauren Albeck, Brand Marketing Manager, Sunbeam. "Our focus this Pain Awareness Month is all about raising public awareness of the problem of chronic pain and providing education and resources to those in need."

For the second year of collaboration, Sunbeam and the U.S. Pain Foundation plan to raise awareness throughout September by sharing:

A daily fact on the U.S. Pain Foundation's social media profiles covering multiple topics related to chronic pain, including how it is widespread, disparities in pain treatment, the cost of care, the mental and physical toll of chronic pain, and more.

A video that features facts about pain care and people with chronic pain sharing their stories.

Five articles to be published throughout the month on uspainfoundation.org that focus on different aspects of chronic pain awareness and care.

An event at the end of the month that brings together experts in the field of pain care and patients to discuss why #PainCounts.

Although chronic pain affects 20% of Americans, it is difficult for those affected to find the individual care they need care due to a lack of understanding from the public, the health care system, and insurance providers, in addition to other barriers. Through the #PaintCounts initiative, Sunbeam and the U.S. Pain Foundation hope to spur greater research into the causes of chronic pain, emphasize the need for inclusive health data among broader ethnic groups by location and encourage health care providers to be trained according to the U.S. government's Report on Pain Management Best Practices.

The numbers are staggering:

According to the CDC, 20 million Americans live with "high-impact pain" or pain that significantly impacts their daily life

A report in The Journal of Pain found that 74% of people with high-impact chronic pain are currently unemployed

According to a U.S. Pain Survey, 74% of respondents indicated they have been living with their pain for at least 10 years, with 34% living with it for more than 20 years.

"Collaborating with Sunbeam is helping us highlight the diverse needs of people with chronic pain this Pain Awareness Month," said Nicole Hemmenway, CEO of the U.S. Pain Foundation. "We are very appreciative of their focus and dedication to the patient experience. Thanks to their support, we hope to help people with chronic pain find the care and information they need while highlighting critical issues impacting the community. It's time to truly make their pain count."

For more information about the #PainCounts initiative, visit www.uspainfoundation.org/painawarenessmonth.

About Sunbeam ®

Sunbeam ® is a leading manufacturer of electric appliances serving home and personal wellness. Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Sunbeam ® is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands. For more information, visit www.Sunbeam.com

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

About U.S. Pain Foundation

The mission of the U.S. Pain Foundation is to empower, educate, connect, and advocate for individuals living with chronic illness and serious injuries that cause pain, as well as their caregivers and clinicians. Its programs and services include a network of support groups, educational resources and events, a program for children and their families, federal advocacy efforts, a magazine called the INvisible Project, and more. The U.S. Pain Foundation is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.uspainfoundation.org .

