Sunbeam Products Lawsuit Filed By Victim of Crock Pot Pressure Cooker Explosion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin announces that a product liability lawsuit has been filed against Sunbeam Products, Inc. and Newell Brands, Inc. on behalf of a woman injured by an exploding Crock Pot Electric Pressure Cooker. The lawsuit is titled Botello v. Sunbeam Products, Inc. and Newell Brands, Inc. and was filed on January 31, 2020 in the Circuit Court in and for Palm Beach County, Florida under Filing # 102592884.

Botello alleges that she was used a Crock Pot electric pressure cooker according to its instructions when it suddenly and without warning exploded boiling hot contents on her, causing severe injuries. Botello alleges that the Crock Pot's numerous safety features failed to work properly, and that the pressure cooker was allegedly defective.

Product liability attorney Jason Turchin has handled a significant number personal injury claims on behalf of victims allegedly injured as a result of electric pressure cookers. He was named lead counsel in IN Re: Tristar Pressure Cooker Litigation, and filed numerous product liability lawsuits against pressure cooker manufacturers and distributors.

"We continue to receive calls from consumers severely burned by electric pressure cookers. We want to get to the bottom of why this keeps happening, despite the numerous assertions by the company that there are safety features to protect consumers to these types of incidents could never occur," says Turchin. "Given the number of victims, we are concerned about the effectiveness of the safety features."

Turchin hopes that these lawsuits will help uncover any defects in the electric pressure cookers to prevent more people from getting hurt. "We've seen a major increase in electric pressure cooker explosion cases over the past couple of years, and that is very concerning," adds Turchin. "Many clients alleged that they let the steam out of the pressure cooker and then tried to open the units. The lids then blew off and hot liquid exploded out. That is not supposed to happen."

