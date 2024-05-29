Sunbelt Bakery Debuts a Delectable New Flavor to Their Lineup: Snickerdoodle Chewy Granola Bars

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Try a new twist on a flavor loved for generations with Sunbelt Bakery® Snickerdoodle Chewy Granola Bars. This classic cookie flavor will join the existing Sunbelt Bakery permanent lineup in select retailers nationwide in late May.

Snickerdoodle Chewy Granola Bars (MSRP: $3.19): Reminisce on warm memories with this classic cookie flavor, now reimagined into a delicious Sunbelt Bakery Chewy Granola Bar. Toasted granola and notes of sweet cinnamon and caramel create the perfect treat for anyone to enjoy! Each carton contains 8, individually-wrapped chewy granola bars, ideal for on-the-go snacking, entertaining, and lunchbox pairings. Whether sharing with loved ones, or indulging individually, you'll feel wrapped in comfort with every bite!

ABOUT THE SUNBELT BAKERY BRAND

McKee Foods, a family-owned company based in Collegedale, Tenn., introduced the Sunbelt Bakery brand in 1982. The Sunbelt Bakery brand offers snack products, including chewy granola bars and soft-baked bars. The bars are offered in a wide variety of flavors and offer consumers great tasting snack bars. To learn more about Sunbelt Bakery® snacks, visit sunbeltbakery.com or follow Sunbelt Bakery on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods, a family bakery with annual sales of about $1.9 billion. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 7,000 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

