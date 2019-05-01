Sunbelt Business Advisors Names Brian Slipka Chairman & CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbelt Business Advisors today named Brian Slipka Chairman and CEO, effective May 6, 2019. Slipka comes from TCF, where he most recently served as senior executive officer of TCF Technology Finance and formerly as chief revenue officer of Winthrop Resources, a TCF subsidiary.

"Brian Slipka is an incredible talent with an impressive financial services pedigree," said Sunbelt Midwest Founder Scott Evert. "He is a proven dealmaker, and he has a 'make it happen' mindset that business owners can be sure will translate into the best price when they sell. We are confident that Sunbelt will experience significant growth with Brian at the helm."

Minneapolis-based Sunbelt Business Advisors is part of the Sunbelt Network, the largest organization of business brokers and main street mergers-and-acquisitions professionals in the world. Chris Jones will continue to serve as day-to-day leader and president.

"I'm leaving behind a great team at TCF," said Slipka. "But only because of the opportunity to pursue and lead a potential juggernaut with proven industry performers at Sunbelt. This plays to my strengths."

"There is an enormous market opportunity emerging for Sunbelt," said Slipka. "Nationally over the next decade, a staggering $10 trillion in small, mid-sized, and franchise business value will transition, fueled in part by the sale of 12 million baby-boomer-owned businesses."

"Having bought and sold small businesses myself, I know how important it is for people who are selling businesses to have their legacies preserved," said Slipka. "Sunbelt Midwest will allow me to take my philosophy, knowledge, and expertise to a broader, national stage and help business owners maximize their return when they sell."

Sunbelt Midwest, part of the Sunbelt Network of Business Advisors, is based in Minneapolis. With five offices in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Chicago, Illinois; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Las Vegas, Nevada, Sunbelt Midwest's local experts put Sunbelt's global reach to work for business owners who are looking to sell and for entrepreneurs who are looking to buy. Sunbelt's proprietary website has more businesses for sale and drives more buyer traffic than any other broker website. More information is available at www.sunbeltmidwest.com.

SOURCE Sunbelt Business Advisors

Related Links

http://www.sunbeltmidwest.com

