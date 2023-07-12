Sunbelt Forest Products Expands Product Line To Include Deckorators®

BARTOW, Fla. , July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbelt Forest Products is pleased to announce the integration of Deckorators® , a leading composite decking, railing, and accessories brand, into its portfolio. This expansion enables customers to access high-quality outdoor living products and premium pressure-treated lumber from a single supplier.

Sunbelt Forest Products now distributes Deckorators® Voyage Composite Decking in the Nashville Metro market area with expanded distribution channels coming soon.

"We will begin including a core mix of the Deckorators® line at the (Sunbelt Forest Products) Athens, Alabama , facility for enhanced distribution into the greater Nashville market," said "The product mix will include Deckorators® Decking, Aluminum Rapid Rail, and Contemporary Cable Rail."

"This expansion will allow our customers to obtain all their inventory needs from one reliable source," said High about Sunbelt's expanded ability to mix truckloads with a wider variety of products. "Not only does this simplify the ordering process, but it also streamlines the distribution channels, ensuring optimal efficiency. We look forward to adding the line at our other locations as the market dictates."

"We are excited to offer dealers another resource for accessing our high-quality products," said Landon Tarvin, Vice President of Deckorators®, "Increased availability opens up more opportunities for customers to enjoy the unique advantages and distinctive qualities that Deckorators® offers."

For more information about Deckorators® and other Sunbelt products and services, visit https://www.sunbeltfp.com or come to the Southeast Building Conference in Orlando, Florida, on July 19-20 and visit the Sunbelt Forest Products booth #239. If you want to learn more about how to become a dealer , visit our website for more information.

About Sunbelt Forest Products

Based in Bartow, Florida, Sunbelt Forest Products is a leading producer of pressure-treated lumber and residential wooden fencing and a distributor of leading building material products throughout the Eastern U.S. The company is an affiliate of UFP Retail Solutions, a subsidiary of UFP Industries .

Follow Sunbelt Forest Products

LinkedIn – linkedin.com/company/sunbelt-forest-products

Facebook – facebook.com/SunbeltForestProducts

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SunbeltForestProducts

About Deckorators®

Deckorators®, the first name in decking, railing, and accessories and the originator of the round aluminum baluster is a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, a UFP Industries company. Deckorators® started the low-maintenance aluminum balusters category with the Classic Series and has since led the industry with many new and innovative decking and railing products. Its approach to developing exciting and distinctive products allows both DIYers and builders to bring the personal creativity of interior design to outdoor living.

To learn more about Deckorators® decking and railing accessories, visit www.deckorators.com or call 800-556-8449.

Follow Deckorators on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deckorators/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/deckoratorscompany

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Deckorators

YouTube: www.youtube.com/DeckoratorsProducts

Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/deckorators

SOURCE Sunbelt Forest Products