SUNBELT RENTALS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY (LLS) TO HELP BLOOD CANCER PATIENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES

The five-year partnership agreement names Sunbelt Rentals as the National Presenting Partner for LLS's philanthropic program Student Visionaries of the Year

FORT MILL, S.C. and RYE BROOK, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbelt Rentals, a global leader in the equipment rental industry, is proud to announce a five-year partnership agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). This partnership with Sunbelt Rentals will enable LLS to accelerate its life-saving mission to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families by funding research, providing free education and support, and advocating for better access to cancer care.

"Sunbelt Rentals is incredibly proud to partner with LLS in their vital mission to cure blood cancer while improving the quality of life of patients and their families," stated Sunbelt Rentals CEO Brendan Horgan. "Cancer affects countless individuals, and through our partnership, we will drive meaningful impact through initiatives like the Student Visionaries program, which raises funds that drive critical research for a cure."

The agreement also names Sunbelt Rentals as the National Presenting Partner for Student Visionaries of the Year, LLS's groundbreaking philanthropic leadership development program for high school students. Every year, courageous young leaders nationwide embark on an exciting 7-week journey to raise funds for LLS's mission while striving to earn the Student Visionaries of the Year title. As a National Presenting Partner, Sunbelt Rentals is expanding its previous involvement with the program and highlighting its commitment to investing in the next generation of leaders. Additionally, LLS and Sunbelt Rentals will work together to engage local communities in support of patients and families impacted by blood cancer.

"Sunbelt Rentals has been an incredible supporter of LLS through our philanthropic fundraising program, Student Visionaries," said E. Anders Kolb, MD, President & CEO of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. "We are excited and grateful to formally partner with Sunbelt Rentals and expand the ways we work together to help blood cancer patients live longer better lives."

