Sunbelt Rentals improves asset management and disposition process with RB Asset Solutions

VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As one of the premier rental equipment companies in North America, Sunbelt Rentals has an extensive equipment fleet that exceeds $10 billion across its more than 900 rental locations. Managing and disposing assets from a fleet of this size is not easy work, so Sunbelt turned to Ritchie Bros. and its RB Asset Solutions technology to help it better manage, analyze, and redeploy its assets.

"We now have access to a suite of innovative tools to help us better manage the workflow of our assets, thanks to our long-time partnership with Ritchie Bros.," said Michael Guzman, Fleet Operations Manager, Sunbelt Rentals. "We have better visibility of our fleet, including items we are considering for disposition, which will be remarketed directly by Sunbelt or sold through one of Richie Bros.' channels. We are improving the efficiency of our disposition process as well as recovery on equipment sold. We also can quickly review, in real-time, assets that have transacted by branch to align with our fleet plan."

Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions brings together a customizable suite of tools and services, including a cloud-based inventory management system (IMS), inspection application, personalized webshops, data analytics, and valuation tools. For more information, visit rbassetsolutions.com.

"Sunbelt was actually one of the first customers we worked with to build out the full suite of Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions," said Logan Mellott, Sales Director, Ritchie Bros. "Their profit center managers are quickly becoming super users. We have built in hierarchy and workflows to their IMS so they have oversight of what's being added, inspected, and sold on a day-to-day basis, and it's all available via a single sign-on. Many companies have been managing their massive fleets on spreadsheets—with Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions it's cloud-based, easy to set up, use, and accessible via desktop and mobile devices."

