Sunbelt Solomon Announces Acquisition of Valley Transformer

Electrical Solutions Leader Continues Expansion into New Markets Across North America



SOLOMON, Kan., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbelt Solomon Services, a leading provider of customized electrical power solutions and services, today announced the acquisition of Valley Transformer, Inc., a provider of transformer repair and reconditioning services in the Pacific Northwest.

"We are thrilled to add Valley Transformer's team and capabilities to Sunbelt Solomon," said Gus Cedeño, chief executive officer of Sunbelt Solomon. "Valley's location in the Pacific Northwest provides a strategic advantage and enables us to better serve and expand the customer base in this region.

"Our Valley team and customers will now have full access to Sunbelt Solomon's full lifecycle management solutions, including tens of thousands of pieces of inventory, purchasing power, and expanded capabilities in field and rental services. We look forward to working with Valley's team and exploring opportunities to grow stronger together."

Kerry Riccardi, who had been president and owner of Valley Transformer, will continue to lead the business as vice president and general manager.

With the acquisition, Sunbelt Solomon now serves customers from 18 locations across the United States and Canada.

"We are determined to continue capitalizing on opportunities to expand Sunbelt Solomon's growing portfolio of services and locations," Cedeño said. "We remain excited about the market's demand for our capabilities."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Valley Transformer

Valley Transformer, established in 1980, is a leading provider of transformer repair and refurbishment services for utilities, public utility districts and commercial customers throughout the Pacific Northwest. Based in Otis Orchards, Washington, near Spokane, Valley offers factory-authorized service for all major manufacturers, along with comprehensive trucking services for pickup and delivery.

About Sunbelt Solomon

With over 100 years of experience, Sunbelt Solomon is widely recognized as a sustainability leader in the electrical segment for its technical expertise, speed of service and standard of care within commercial, industrial, and utility markets. The company provides rental, repair, and field services to complement the supply of remanufactured and new electrical power and distribution equipment, including transformers and switchgear. Sunbelt Solomon boasts unparalleled scale, breadth of services, and a consistent track record of dependability among cooperative, investor-owned, and municipal utility customers, plus a diverse presence across many renewable energy, oil and gas, commercial and industrial verticals. More information is available at the company's website, sunbeltsolomon.com.

CONTACTS:

Michele Rast, Director of Marketing, Sunbelt Solomon, (908) 208-0666 or [email protected]

or Tom Delamater, Pecchia Communications, (330) 437-5975 or [email protected]

SOURCE Sunbelt Solomon