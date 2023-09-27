Sunber 7x5 Bye Bye Knots Lace Wigs Have Arrived

Sunber offers lots of upgraded wigs

NORCROSS, Ga., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we all know, Sunber Hair is an online brand store that focuses on providing premium wigs. This year they reset their slogan---"Dare to Shine," and they promised to continue to shine with all the women who love wigs in the future.

About Sunber Hair:

Sunber 7x5 bye-bye/bleached knots lace wig

They have their own factory and production line, and they are meticulous from the selection of human hair to the design and cleaning process. In addition, they have launched a variety of payment methods, including installment payment methods that everyone cares about.

About Sunber Upgraded Items

Sunber Wear and Go Pre-Cut Lace Wigs:

Because people's demand for wigs is getting higher and higher, and there are more requirements for wearing them, various wig makers are doing their best to improve the functions of wigs. Not long ago, Sunber launched a new wear-and-go lace wig that was very popular because their wigs helped women solve a major problem of cutting hairline lace. The pre-cut z-shaped lace presented a perfect hairline.

6x4.75 & 7x5 Lace Wig

In addition, their researchers have made improvements based on the above-mentioned wigs. Taking into account people's different needs for lace area, they designed and released two wigs with large lace areas---6x4.75, and 7x5, sufficient lace area can provide women with the possibility of achieving more hairstyles.

Bleached/Bye Bye Knots Wig

Not long ago, they showed their new product on the official website (sunberhair.com) - a 7x5 Sunber bleached knots wig. This wig was originally designed to make the wearer more convenient and save time because the pre-bleached wig knots can be used by women before wearing them. Skip this step and get the most natural look possible.

They are working hard to deliver beauty and happiness to the world, and they look forward to receiving feedback and hearing more real voices.

About Sunber Special Deals

Sunber's flash sale activities are ongoing every Wednesday and every Friday. People can follow their website or official social media account to pay attention to each piece of information.

Around the 20th of every month is Sunber's Brand Day event. On this day they will release the biggest discount information.

For More Information:

Cindy Yee

Sunber Hair

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.sunberhair.com/

