With plans to beta launch the app this summer for all users, Sunbird boasts a 93% success rate for iMessage on Android with no workarounds.

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbird Messaging app waitlist has reached 100K in less than four months from its public launch announcement in December 2022.

"We are building an infrastructure that can onboard 1M people daily," states Danny Mizrahi, CEO of Sunbird Messaging. "That's our goal, and that's why we're giving Sunbird to 200 Android app alpha testers at a time, increasing that number weekly," he adds.

Sunbird Messaging's Waitlist Reaches 100k Android Users Worldwide Tweet this Sunbird App - Get blue bubbles on your Android. Blue bubbles on your Android. No computer or Apple device is needed to set up or use Sunbird, only your Android phone. Sunbird is a unified messaging app for top chat apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger (Meta), SMS, and soon to come: Telegram, Discord, RCS, Slack, and more. Plus, Sunbird allows users to send high-quality videos. Waitlist open: https://sunbirdapp.com

Sunbird puts blue bubbles on Android devices without a computer or Apple device. And as a unified messaging app, Sunbird promises to bring WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct Messaging, and SMS into the Sunbird app. Company officials state Sunbird will add Telegram, Discord, RCS, Slack, and more.

Sunbird by the Numbers (according to company-provided data as of March 2023)

Sunbird has a 93% success rate for iMessage on Android during alpha testing.

Sunbird's waitlist growth has reached daily rates of 2,500+ per day.

1 out of every 4 Android users that sign up refers a friend.

"Security and privacy is also top of mind for Sunbird," Mizrahi says. "We're building an app that unifies top messaging apps and keeps the messages in an encrypted state, without storing user data on Sunbird servers," he explains.

By encrypting text messaging between iPhones and Androids, Sunbird is adding a new layer of security between the two device types that does not exist.

In mid-March 2023, Phone Arena published a story addressing another goal for Sunbird with the headline, New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users.

"Bullying is a serious topic that seems to impact Android users of all ages, from teens to adults," Mizrahi proclaims. "I think we can all agree that bullies suck, and if Sunbird can eliminate bullying behaviors to help make the world better, then we are all for it," he adds.

Sunbird promised a Summer 2023 launch in December 2022. According to company officials, the app is still on track to meet that goal. Sunbird will release further details on the launch at a later date.

About Sunbird Messaging

Founded in 2022, Sunbird Messaging is a mobile app for Android that seamlessly allows users to text with blue bubbles, encrypting text messaging between iMessage and Android where there currently is none. Sunbird is a unified messaging inbox for the world's top messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Meta, and SMS, with plans to add Telegram, Discord, RCS, Slack, and more. No workarounds, desktop software, or server is required, only an Android phone. Sunbird servers do not store user data, ensuring safety, security, and privacy. Join the waitlist at sunbirdapp.com . Follow @Sunbirdapp on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE Sunbird Messaging