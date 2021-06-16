Sunbit Launches First-Ever Buy Now, Pay Later Solution Made For The Dental Industry

"We are committed to improving our patients' lives by offering them the best possible dental care by providing access to financing options that are fair and accessible to nearly everyone," said Dr. David Ting, Founder of BDG Dental. "The paperless application is incredibly easy, and we've already seen a 151% increase in patient approval rates and nearly $1 million incremental sales in the first 8-months with Sunbit technology."

"Sunbit's technology has improved our productivity, and most importantly, our patient experience," said Tim Tursonoff, CEO of ALFA Dental Management. "No other tool increases speed and effectiveness of the patient financing process, making it a closing tool instead of a pain point for our patients -- eliminating disappointing declines, scrambling for financing alternatives, unnecessary treatment delays -- and applying doesn't even affect the patient's credit. Our patients have better outcomes by being able to get the treatments they need, and we get paid right away. We have built our business on the ability to deliver same-day, quality comprehensive dentistry to our patients since 2005. Sunbit has been instrumental in helping us deliver this type of treatment to as many patients as possible as soon as possible, 7 days a week. It's a true win-win."

In addition to its focus on patient experience, Sunbit is also practice-focused, providing tools and support to ensure successful implementation. The platform offers near real-time reporting so that practice owners, office managers, and treatment coordinators can review their performance at the coordinator, office, or dental service organization level. This includes the number of applications, approval rate, and production earned from Sunbit's technology. Dental practices are assigned a dedicated success team to ensure that office managers and treatment coordinators are trained, certified and continually engaged so they can confidently take full advantage of Sunbit technology.

About Sunbit:

Sunbit is the preferred buy now, pay later technology for everyday needs and services. Sunbit eases the stress of buying everyday things by offering access to fast, fair and transparent payment options to people everywhere. Our technology is offered in-store and online at 7,300 locations, including 1 in 4 auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices and specialty healthcare services. All loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit.

