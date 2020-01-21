Sunblocz: The First and Only Sunscreen That is 'Protect Land + Sea Certified'

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunblocz, from Olen Skin Care Corporation, is the FIRST and ONLY sunscreen that is Certified Environmentally Safe for Land and Sea.

Protect Land + Sea Certification ensures that a product does NOT contain chemicals known to be environmental pollutants and a hazard to wildlife.

"Your product PASSED the Full Screening agreement, including the particle size test, and the plastic bead contamination test and is now certified under the Protect Land + Sea Program. Testing was done under various forensic and international certifications (e.g., NELAP/NELAC). The method of analysis for the chemicals is a U.S. EPA Method," said Dr. Craig A. Downs, Executive Director, Haereticus Environmental Laboratory. Data for the preservatives, chemicals and particle size in Sunblocz sunscreen is provided here.

Patented, Sunblocz — 100% Natural Sunscreen is made with only 10 natural ingredients that are easy to understand and pronounce. It not only offers the highest sun protection factor but also repels bugs and is beneficial for the skin.

Sunblocz sunscreen is as safe for the Earth as it is for the skin. It benefits and protects babies, children, adults and the elderly and people who are not only concerned about the environment but also want to use safe natural, healthy products on themselves and their family's skin. Sunblocz is safe for sensitive skin.

As many sunscreens that contain chemicals are being banned from U.S. states and European countries, Sunblocz sunscreen will step in to fill the void.

Attributes:

100% natural ingredients

Sun Protection Factor (SPF)-50

Marine park and coral reef safe

Safe for sensitive skin

Contains powerful anti-oxidants

Contains ingredients that repel bugs

Health Canada Natural Product Licensed

Clinically Tested FDA sunscreen monograph regulations

EWG Rated #1

Leaping Bunny Certified

Protect Land + Sea Certified

Sunblocz is a safe, natural alternative to chemical sunscreens that will revolutionize the sunscreen industry and how we take care of our skin in the sun.

Our environment and everyone who is exposed to the sun needs its protection.

