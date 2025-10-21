Sunbound and Maplewood Senior Living Partner to Streamline Revenue & Payment Operations

In partnership with Sunbound, Maplewood Senior Living unlocked 5 extra business days per month

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbound, the complete "money-in" solution for senior living, today announced its successful partnership with Maplewood Senior Living, resulting in a significant operational transformation that has reclaimed five business days per month across corporate and community teams and dramatically improved cash flow predictability.

Shane Herlet, Co-CEO of Maplewood Senior Living, said the partnership represents a practical and meaningful step toward more efficient operations. "Sunbound has helped us simplify and modernize our revenue processes, eliminating the need to chase payments or manage manual tasks. This partnership has improved cash flow predictability while allowing our teams to dedicate their time and energy where it truly belongs: supporting our residents and their families."

"Sunbound was created to help operators take back control of their revenue processes and free up staff time for resident care," said Manny Cominsky, Co-Founder & CEO of Sunbound. "Our partnership with Maplewood is a tremendous example of the Sunbound product in action and we are proud of the results."

The Challenge

Maplewood, which operates 17 assisted living and memory care communities across the Northeast, faced growing operational strain as its portfolio expanded:

80% of payments were arriving by paper check, creating extra work and cash delays.



were arriving by paper check, creating extra work and cash delays. Billing accountants were spending two full business days per month manually processing ACH pulls.



manually processing ACH pulls. Business Office Managers were juggling dual HR and finance responsibilities, leading to staff turnover and stretching hiring capacity thin.

The Solution: Sunbound's Complete "Money-In" Platform

Through its partnership with Sunbound, Maplewood implemented a holistic restructuring of its payment operations:

Automated ACH Processing: Eliminated manual ACH pulls, freeing billing accountants' time.



Eliminated manual ACH pulls, freeing billing accountants' time. Centralized Financial Operations: Moved repetitive batch creation and cash reconciliation to the corporate level.



Moved repetitive batch creation and cash reconciliation to the corporate level. Streamlined Payment & Collection Experience: Increased electronic payment adoption, accelerated collections and reduced late payments.

"Our billing accountants used to spend two business days manually processing ACHs each month," said Samantha Spino, Chief Accounting Officer, Maplewood Senior Living. "Now that the pulls happen automatically, they are freed up to focus on other high-impact tasks. Furthermore, we have significantly increased our volume of electronic payments, which is a faster and more secure way to transact with our residents."

The Results

In just months, Maplewood experienced measurable, enterprise-wide improvements:

90% reduction in paper checks (80% → 10%)



(80% → 10%) 18-point lift in on-time payments (75% → 93%)



(75% → 93%) 5 business days per month reclaimed for higher-value work



for higher-value work Strengthened workforce structure to accelerate hiring and improve retention

"Since moving to Sunbound, cash flow has become far more predictable, which has been a real game-changer for the accounting team," said Alexis Hutcheon, Corporate Director of Business Management, Maplewood Senior Living. "Not only has it eased the strain of managing daily financial needs, but it has also built greater trust and collaboration across departments — everyone feels more confident."

About Sunbound

Sunbound is the complete "money-in" solution for senior living. Its platform combines digital payments that families trust, streamlined Medicaid / Medicare claims management, and on-demand liquidity to create a seamless flow of funds into the organization. By eliminating manual work and reducing payment friction, Sunbound enables operators to improve cash flow predictability, reclaim staff time, and focus on delivering exceptional resident care. Sunbound was founded after its founders saw the pain points of senior firsthand and is on a mission to enhance, streamline and ultimately transform the financial processes for both senior living operators and their families.

About Maplewood Senior Living

Founded in 2006, Maplewood Senior Living operates 17 assisted living and memory care communities across Connecticut, Massachusetts, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. With a focus on innovation and exceptional care, Maplewood continues to expand throughout the Northeast.

