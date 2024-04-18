Sunburn Cannabis Opens First Miami Store Location in South Beach Ahead of 4/20

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunburn Cannabis , a Florida-based and licensed vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced the opening of its first store in Miami-Dade County and 12th location in Florida, located at 1428 Alton Road in Miami Beach. Sunburn Cannabis is inspired by Florida's rich history and the true story of CEO and Founder, Brady Cobb, and his late father, Clyde Walton "Bill" Cobb, who was a cannabis smuggler in Key West in the 1970s and 1980s. Sunburn incorporates traditions passed down from its founders, employing a team that is passionate about the plant and the culture and community surrounding it. The brand is named after "Operation Sunburn," the federal investigation that brought down Brady's father in 1984.

Sunburn Cannabis dispensary (PRNewsfoto/Sunburn Cannabis)

The Sunburn story may have started in Key West but has roots in Miami. After law enforcement closed down the Florida Keys, the Operation Sunburn Crew offloaded shipments in Biscayne Bay. Bill Cobb lived and played on Golden Beach in Miami while using suites at The Mutiny Hotel to count cash from running grass. 47 years later, Sunburn Cannabis is coming back to the 305. "We are thrilled to open our first Miami-Dade County location in Miami Beach, and as someone that has spent decades on this beach, this is an extra special moment," said Brady Cobb. He added, "Some of my best memories are on South Beach, and I am excited to bring our Florida-focused brand and top-shelf products to Miami and to become a valued partner in this vibrant community."

Sunburn is a vertically integrated premium cannabis brand and retail experience by Floridians for Floridians. Sunburn brings an unyielding commitment to innovation, growing and selling only the highest quality hand-trimmed cannabis flower and pre-rolls, edible gummies, rosin vapes, rosin nectar, concentrates such as Piattella Hash, and their new line of top-shelf flower Bill's Reserve. Sunburn curates every strain to bring out the truest expression of the plant and utilizes advanced extraction techniques to preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.

In addition to South Beach, Sunburn has eleven retail locations in Jacksonville Beach, Jacksonville Five Points, Jacksonville Mandarin, Fort Lauderdale, Key West, Orlando, Pensacola, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee, and West Palm Beach. The Company operates cultivation gardens, post-harvest processing, and lab facilities in Eustis and Winter Garden, respectively. Sunburn has plans to open new locations later this year in Tampa, Indialantic, Panama City Beach, Stuart, Destin, Palm Coast, and Southwest Florida.

Sunburn Cannabis Miami Beach is located at 1428 Alton Road. Regular hours are from Monday-Saturday 9am-9pm and Sunday 10am-7pm. For more information regarding Sunburn's retail footprint, product offerings, and other services, please visit https://www.sunburncannabis.com/ .

About Sunburn Cannabis

Sunburn Cannabis is the brand created by Florida-based Sunburn Holdings, LLC, which was created to build the authentic ultra-premium southern cannabis brand that celebrates America's rebellious, rock n roll, free spirit as well as cannabis culture. The Sunburn Cannabis brand is based on the true story of CEO and Founder, Brady Cobb, and his late father, Clyde Walton "Bill" Cobb, who was one of the largest cannabis smugglers in the 1970s and 1980s until the DEA task force dubbed "Operation Sunburn" put him in jail. Sunburn incorporates the culture and traditions passed down from its founders, employing a team that is passionate about the plant and cultivating only the highest quality product. For more information, visit www.sunburncannabis.com .

