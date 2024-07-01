Sunburn Cannabis Opens First Panama City Beach Retail Location, its 14th in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunburn Cannabis , a Florida-based and vertically integrated cannabis operator, has announced the opening of its first dispensary in Panama City Beach, the Company's 14th store in the state. The store is located at 11049 Hutchison Blvd and regular hours are from Monday-Sunday from 9am-9pm. Sunburn Cannabis is inspired by Florida's rich history and the true story of CEO and Founder, Brady Cobb, and his late father, Clyde Walton "Bill" Cobb, who was a cannabis smuggler in Florida in the 1970s and 1980s. The brand is named after "Operation Sunburn," the joint federal and state investigation that brought down Brady's father's Florida-based cannabis smuggling crew in 1982.

"Panama City Beach holds a special place in my family and Operation Sunburn's history, and I am thrilled to open our 14th location in the same town that my father and his crew had some of their most intriguing offloads," said CEO and Founder Brady Cobb. The Emerald Coast is one of my favorite regions in Florida, and I look forward to our Sunburn team becoming trusted partners in the community."

Sunburn is a premium brand and retail experience by Floridians for Floridians. The team brings an unyielding commitment to innovation, growing and selling only the highest quality hand-trimmed cannabis flower and pre-rolls, edible gummies, rosin vapes, rosin nectar, concentrates such as Piattella Hash, and their new line of top-shelf flower Bill's Reserve. Sunburn curates every strain to bring out the truest expression of the plant and utilizes advanced extraction techniques to preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.

In addition to Panama City Beach, Sunburn has 13 retail locations in Jacksonville Beach, Jacksonville Five Points, Jacksonville Mandarin, Fort Lauderdale, Key West, Miami Beach, Orlando, Pensacola, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tampa, Tallahassee, and West Palm Beach. The Company operates cultivation gardens, post-harvest processing, and lab facilities in Eustis and Winter Garden, respectively. Sunburn plans to open new locations later this year in Indialantic, Stuart, Destin, Palm Coast, and Southwest Florida.

For more information regarding Sunburn's retail footprint, product offerings, and other services, please visit https://www.sunburncannabis.com .

About Sunburn Cannabis:

Sunburn Cannabis is the brand created by Florida-based Sunburn Holdings, LLC, which was created to build the authentic ultra-premium southern cannabis brand that celebrates America's rebellious, rock n roll, free spirit as well as cannabis culture. The Sunburn Cannabis brand is based on the true story of CEO and Founder, Brady Cobb, and his late father, Clyde Walton "Bill" Cobb, who was one of the largest cannabis smugglers in the 1970s and 1980s until the DEA task force dubbed "Operation Sunburn" put him in jail. Sunburn incorporates the culture and traditions passed down from its founders, employing a team that is passionate about the plant and cultivating only the highest quality product. For more information, visit www.sunburncannabis.com .

