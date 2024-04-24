Sunburn Cannabis Opens First Tampa Retail Location, its 13th in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunburn Cannabis , a Florida-based and vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced the opening of its first dispensary in Tampa, the Company's 13th store in the Sunshine State. The store is located at 2409 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33629, and is centrally located in the iconic South Tampa neighborhood and community. Sunburn Cannabis is inspired by Florida's rich history and the true story of CEO and Founder, Brady Cobb, and his late father, Clyde Walton "Bill" Cobb, who was a cannabis smuggler in Florida in the 1970s and 1980s. Sunburn incorporates traditions passed down from its founders, employing a team that is passionate about the plant and the culture and community surrounding it. The brand is named after "Operation Sunburn," the joint federal/state investigation that brought down Brady's father in 1984.

"I am thrilled to open our thirteenth (13th) Sunburn store in Tampa, and given that several leaders within our Sunburn family have deep roots in the Tampa Bay area, we are beyond excited to become a trusted partner and contributor to the Tampa community. With each store that we open, we have an opportunity to destigmatize cannabis and with Amendment 3 (please vote YES on 3 in November) on the ballot for the 2024 election, we look forward to the opportunity to serve and educate the Tampa community on the benefits of the cannabis plant," said Brady Cobb, CEO and Founder of Sunburn Cannabis "It brings me excitement to know that more Americans than ever support the legalization of the plant and Floridians are pushing for adult-use cannabis."

Sunburn is a premium cannabis brand and retail experience by Floridians for Floridians. Sunburn brings an unyielding commitment to innovation, growing and selling only the highest quality hand-trimmed cannabis flower and pre-rolls, edible gummies, rosin vapes, rosin nectar, concentrates such as Piattella Hash, and their new line of top-shelf flower Bill's Reserve. Sunburn curates every strain to bring out the truest expression of the plant and utilizes advanced extraction techniques to preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.

In addition to Tampa, Sunburn has 12 retail locations in Jacksonville Beach, Jacksonville Five Points, Jacksonville Mandarin, Fort Lauderdale, Key West, Miami Beach, Orlando, Pensacola, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee, and West Palm Beach. The Company operates cultivation gardens, post-harvest processing, and lab facilities in Eustis and Winter Garden, respectively. Sunburn plans to open new locations later this year in Indialantic, Panama City Beach, Stuart, Destin, Palm Coast, and Southwest Florida.

Sunburn Cannabis Tampa is located at 2409 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33629, and regular hours are from Monday-Sunday from 9am-9pm. For more information regarding Sunburn's retail footprint, product offerings, and other services, please visit https://www.sunburncannabis.com .

About Sunburn Cannabis:

Sunburn Cannabis is the brand created by Florida-based Sunburn Holdings, LLC, which was created to build the authentic ultra-premium southern cannabis brand that celebrates America's rebellious, rock n roll, free spirit as well as cannabis culture. The Sunburn Cannabis brand is based on the true story of CEO and Founder, Brady Cobb, and his late father, Clyde Walton "Bill" Cobb, who was one of the largest cannabis smugglers in the 1970s and 1980s until the DEA task force dubbed "Operation Sunburn" put him in jail. Sunburn incorporates the culture and traditions passed down from its founders, employing a team that is passionate about the plant and cultivating only the highest quality product. For more information, visit www.sunburncannabis.com .

