Sunburn Cannabis Opens Indialantic Retail Location, its 16th in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunburn Cannabis , a Florida-based and vertically integrated cannabis operator, has announced the opening of its first dispensary in Indialantic, the Company's 16th store in the state. The store is located at 1170 N Highway A1A and regular hours are Monday-Sunday from 9 AM–9PM. Free next-day delivery is available statewide, with Indialantic servicing Brevard, Osceola, Volusia, and Indian River Counties. Sunburn Cannabis is inspired by Florida's rich history and the true story of CEO and Founder, Brady Cobb, and his late father, Clyde Walton "Bill" Cobb, a prominent cannabis smuggler in Florida in the 1970s and 1980s. The brand name pays homage to "Operation Sunburn," the joint federal and state investigation that brought down Brady's father's cannabis smuggling crew in 1982.

Sunburn Cannabis Indialantic Location

"Opening our new Indialantic store is another huge moment for us—it's not just about growing our business, it's about continuing to bring the best cannabis experience to the people of Florida. This state has been home for me and my family for generations, and we're proud to offer products that are as unique as the people we serve," said CEO/Founder Brady Cobb. "We have plans for additional locations in places such as Stuart, Destin, and Palm Coast, and we're excited to keep growing with the communities that have supported us along the way. We're just getting started."

Sunburn is an ultra-premium southern brand and authentic retail experience by Floridians for Floridians, created to celebrate America's rebellious, free spirits and cannabis culture. The team brings an unyielding commitment to innovation, growing and selling only the highest quality hand-trimmed cannabis flower and pre-rolls, edible gummies, rosin vapes, rosin nectar, concentrates such as Piattella Hash, and the exclusive line of top-shelf flower Bill's Reserve. Sunburn incorporates traditions passed down from its founders, employing a passionate team that curates every strain to bring out the truest expression of the plant and utilizes advanced extraction techniques to preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.

In addition to Indialantic, Sunburn operates 15 other retail locations in Cape Coral, Jacksonville Beach, Jacksonville Five Points, Jacksonville Mandarin, Fort Lauderdale, Key West, Miami Beach, Orlando, Pensacola, Panama City Beach, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tampa, Tallahassee, and West Palm Beach. The Company operates cultivation gardens, post-harvest processing, and lab facilities in Eustis and Winter Garden, respectively.

For more information regarding Sunburn's retail footprint, product offerings, and other services, please visit https://www.sunburncannabis.com .

About Sunburn Cannabis:

Sunburn Cannabis is the brand created by Florida-based Sunburn Holdings, LLC, which was created to build the authentic ultra-premium southern cannabis brand that celebrates America's rebellious, rock n roll, free spirit as well as cannabis culture. The Sunburn Cannabis brand is based on the true story of CEO and Founder, Brady Cobb, and his late father, Clyde Walton "Bill" Cobb, who was one of the largest cannabis smugglers in the 1970s and 1980s until the DEA task force dubbed "Operation Sunburn" put him in jail. Sunburn incorporates the culture and traditions passed down from its founders, employing a team that is passionate about the plant and cultivating only the highest quality product. For more information, visit www.sunburncannabis.com .

