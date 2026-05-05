SUNCADIA RESORT NAMES HOUSTON PERKINS AS GENERAL MANAGER & VICE PRESIDENT OF NEW SUNCADIA HOSPITALITY LLC

CLE ELUM, Wash., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncadia Resort is proud to announce the appointment of Houston Perkins as its new General Manager and Vice President of New Suncadia Hospitality LLC, marking an important milestone as the resort enters its next chapter of growth and evolution. With deep experience in luxury hospitality and residential resort leadership, Perkins' arrival underscores Suncadia's continued commitment to operational excellence, guest experience, and long–term stewardship of the resort and surrounding community.

Perkins is a seasoned luxury hospitality executive with more than 27 years of progressive leadership experience across premier resort, hotel, and residential communities. He has served in senior roles including General Manager, Area General Manager, Resort Manager, and Director–level leadership positions, overseeing operations for Forbes Four– and Five–Star destination resorts, boutique hotels, condo–hotels, and large–scale residential resort communities. His career includes leadership roles with globally recognized hospitality organizations such as Hyatt Corporation, Vail Resorts Hospitality, RockResorts, and East West Resorts.

Throughout his career, Perkins has been recognized for leading complex organizations while building strong cultures centered on service, collaboration, and accountability. His leadership approach emphasizes thoughtful growth, alignment between resort operations and residential communities, and a deep respect for place—principles that closely reflect Suncadia's values and vision for the future.

As Suncadia builds on the momentum of last year's 25th-anniversary milestone, the resort is now completing a nearly $50 million investment campaign which is focused on re-positioning the resort community for a significant new era of growth. This multi–year initiative brings new amenities, elevated experiences, and continued expansion of vibrant residential communities that enrich life for both guests and homeowners, highlighted by the debut of Suncadia Social, the resort's new retail village opening this summer and marking a major step toward an even more dynamic and connected destination.

At Suncadia, Perkins will oversee all aspects of resort operations, with a focus on elevating service standards, strengthening team development, and supporting long–term strategic initiatives. His leadership will help enhance the guest and owner experience while reinforcing Suncadia's role as a premier Pacific Northwest destination rooted in natural beauty, recreation, and community.

"Suncadia is a truly special place, and I'm honored to step into this role at such an exciting moment in the resort's history," Perkins said. "I look forward to working alongside the team to build on the resort's strong foundation and thoughtfully shape its future for guests, homeowners, and the surrounding community."

"Houston's leadership arrives at exactly the right time." said Mark Thorne, Managing Director of Suncadia. "As we expand our amenities, open Suncadia Social, and invest in the next generation of the resort, his experience and vision will help guide Suncadia into a vibrant and sustainable future."

About Suncadia

Suncadia is a renowned destination in the Pacific Northwest. Located 80 miles east of Seattle, this 6,400-acre property is an all-seasons mountain resort and residential community, offering a unique blend of premier accommodations and natural beauty. The resort features guest suites and penthouses, a variety of upscale rental homes, several dining options, day spa and wellness programming, outdoor and indoor pools, two championship golf courses (Prospector and Rope Rider), and a conference facility. Beyond the overnight accommodations, Suncadia also provides opportunities for homeowners to own a piece of this mountain paradise, surrounded by world-class amenities and breathtaking natural landscapes. In addition to residential opportunities within Suncadia, Tumble Creek, an exclusive enclave spanning 2,600 acres offers homes and homesites, community amenities that include a private Tom Doak golf course, club house with dining options, kids and family spaces, pool and fitness facilities. As a leading all seasons mountain destination in Washington, Suncadia provides a wide range of recreational activities year-round, including hiking, biking, fishing, river floating, axe throwing, and horseback riding, as well as cross-country skiing, ice skating, sledding, tubing, and snowshoeing.

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SOURCE Suncadia